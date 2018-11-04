Miami vs. N.Y. Jets updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday

Halftime Recap

The experts predicted a victory for Miami, but it no sure thing at this point. It's anybody's game at halftime, but Miami are ahead 6-3. Nobody has stood out from the pack for them yet, with Brock Osweiler being one of several leaders.

Miami and the Jets both experienced trouble in their last games, but one is bound to make up for it today. Either team could still leave here with a redeeming win, so expect a scrappy second half.

Game Preview

Miami will be playing at home against the Jets at at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. Miami are expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the game prepared for a fight.

The match between Miami and Houston last week was not a total blowout, but with Miami falling 23-42, it was darn close. A silver lining for Miami was the play of Kenyan Drake, who rushed for 58 yards and 1 touchdown on 12 carries.

Meanwhile, the Jets came up short against Chicago, falling 10-24. This makes it the second loss in a row for the Jets.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.