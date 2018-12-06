Miami vs. New England: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Miami Dolphins (home) vs. New England Patriots (away)

Current records: Miami 6-6; New England 9-3

What to Know

New England will challenge Miami on the road at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. New England don't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 7.5-point advantage in the spread.

New England were able to grind out a solid victory over Minnesota last Sunday, winning 24-10. The success made it back-to-back wins for New England.

As for Miami, they stumbled on the road two weeks ago against Indianapolis, but they seem to have regained their footing back home. Miami snuck past Buffalo with a 21-17 win. Buffalo can consider this payback for the 16-22 defeat they dealt Miami the last time the teams encountered one another.

Everything went New England's way against Miami the last time the two teams met as they made off with a 38-7 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for New England since the squad won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Patriots are a big 7.5 point favorite against the Dolphins.

This season, Miami are 7-5-0 against the spread. As for New England, they are 7-3-2 against the spread

Series History

New England have won 5 out of their last 7 games against Miami.