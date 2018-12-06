Miami vs. New England: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Dolphins vs. Patriots football game
Who's Playing
Miami Dolphins (home) vs. New England Patriots (away)
Current records: Miami 6-6; New England 9-3
What to Know
New England will challenge Miami on the road at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. New England don't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 7.5-point advantage in the spread.
New England were able to grind out a solid victory over Minnesota last Sunday, winning 24-10. The success made it back-to-back wins for New England.
As for Miami, they stumbled on the road two weeks ago against Indianapolis, but they seem to have regained their footing back home. Miami snuck past Buffalo with a 21-17 win. Buffalo can consider this payback for the 16-22 defeat they dealt Miami the last time the teams encountered one another.
Everything went New England's way against Miami the last time the two teams met as they made off with a 38-7 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for New England since the squad won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Florida
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Patriots are a big 7.5 point favorite against the Dolphins.
This season, Miami are 7-5-0 against the spread. As for New England, they are 7-3-2 against the spread
Series History
New England have won 5 out of their last 7 games against Miami.
- 2018 - New England Patriots 38 vs. Miami Dolphins 7
- 2017 - Miami Dolphins 27 vs. New England Patriots 20
- 2017 - New England Patriots 35 vs. Miami Dolphins 17
- 2016 - Miami Dolphins 14 vs. New England Patriots 35
- 2016 - New England Patriots 31 vs. Miami Dolphins 24
- 2015 - Miami Dolphins 20 vs. New England Patriots 10
- 2015 - New England Patriots 36 vs. Miami Dolphins 7
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Report: Alex Smith battling infection
The Redskins quarterback suffered a gruesome leg injury in Week 11 against the Texans
-
NFL DFS: Top Week 14 DraftKings lineup
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1 million in winnings, gives optimal DraftKings and...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Football Playoff Advice
Week 14 is critical for fantasy football owners who are trying to make a championship run
-
Cam Newton shoulder issue looks serious
The Panthers are on a losing streak and Newton's injury won't make life any easier down the...
-
TNF: Titans vs Jaguars odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Jaguars vs. Titans game 10,000 t...
-
Walter Payton Man of the Year nominees
The honor goes to the player who does the most for his community throughout the season