Miami vs. New England live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online

How to watch Dolphins vs. Patriots football game
Who's Playing
Miami Dolphins (home) vs. New England Patriots (away)
Current records: Miami 6-6-1; New England 9-3-1
What to Know
New England will challenge Miami on the road at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. New England don't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 9-point advantage in the spread.
New England are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (8-4), so they might be worth a quick bet.
New England were able to grind out a solid victory over Minnesota last week, winning 24-10.
There's no place like home for Miami, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road. They snuck past Buffalo with a 21-17 win. Buffalo can consider this payback for the 16-22 loss they dealt Miami the last time the teams encountered one another.
Everything went New England's way against Miami the last time the two teams met as they made off with a 38-7 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for New England since the squad won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Florida
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $185.41
Prediction
The Patriots are a big 9 point favorite against the Dolphins.
This season, Miami are 7-5-0 against the spread. As for New England, they are 7-3-2 against the spread
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9 point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 48.5
Series History
New England have won 5 out of their last 7 games against Miami.
- 2018 - New England Patriots 38 vs. Miami Dolphins 7
- 2017 - Miami Dolphins 27 vs. New England Patriots 20
- 2017 - New England Patriots 35 vs. Miami Dolphins 17
- 2016 - Miami Dolphins 14 vs. New England Patriots 35
- 2016 - New England Patriots 31 vs. Miami Dolphins 24
- 2015 - Miami Dolphins 20 vs. New England Patriots 10
- 2015 - New England Patriots 36 vs. Miami Dolphins 7
