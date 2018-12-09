Miami vs. New England: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

New England will challenge Miami on the road at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. New England doesn't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 7.5-point advantage in the spread.

New England was able to grind out a solid victory over Minnesota last Sunday, winning 24-10. The success made it back-to-back wins for New England.

As for Miami, they stumbled on the road two weeks ago against Indianapolis, but they seem to have regained their footing back home. Miami snuck past Buffalo with a 21-17 win. Buffalo can consider this payback for the 22-16 defeat they dealt Miami the last time the teams encountered one another.

Everything went New England's way against Miami the last time the two teams met as they made off with a 38-7 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for New England since the squad won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.