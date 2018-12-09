Miami vs. New England updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Dolphins vs. Patriots football game
Halftime Recap
Both New England and Miami have kept the scorekeepers busy with 48 between them two quarters in. A victory is still up for grabs for either squad, but New England are up 27-21. They already have more points in this contest than they finished with last Sunday.
With five sacks, the New England defense has been a true menace for Miami's offensive line. We'll see if New England can keep up that pressure in the second half.
Game Preview
New England will challenge Miami on the road at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. New England don't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 7.5-point advantage in the spread.
New England were able to grind out a solid victory over Minnesota last Sunday, winning 24-10. The success made it back-to-back wins for New England.
As for Miami, they stumbled on the road two weeks ago against Indianapolis, but they seem to have regained their footing back home. Miami snuck past Buffalo with a 21-17 win. Buffalo can consider this payback for the 16-22 defeat they dealt Miami the last time the teams encountered one another.
Everything went New England's way against Miami the last time the two teams met as they made off with a 38-7 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for New England since the squad won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
