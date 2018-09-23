Miami vs. Oakland: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time
How to watch Dolphins vs. Raiders football game
Who's Playing
Miami Dolphins (home) vs. Oakland Raiders (away)
Current records: Miami 2-0; Oakland 0-2
What to Know
On Sunday Oakland take on Miami at 1:00 p.m. The neutral point spread forecasts another close match for the Raiders.
Oakland had victory within their grasp but couldn't quite capture it last Sunday as the squad lost 19-20 to Denver. Oakland got a solid performance out of Derek Carr, who passed for 288 yards and 1 touchdown; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.
Meanwhile, Miami were able to grind out a solid win over the Jets, winning 20-12. The Miami offense checked out after the first half but had enough points banked to take the matchup anyway.
Miami's victory lifted them to 2-0 while Oakland's defeat dropped them down to 0-2. In their victory, Miami relied heavily on Ryan Tannehill, who passed for 168 yards and 2 touchdowns. Oakland will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Florida
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Dolphins are a solid 3 point favorite against the Raiders.
Last season, Miami were 5-9-2 against the spread. As for Oakland, they were 5-9-2 against the spread
Series History
Oakland won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Miami Dolphins 24 vs. Oakland Raiders 27
