Miami vs. Oakland: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time

Who's Playing

Miami Dolphins (home) vs. Oakland Raiders (away)

Current records: Miami 2-0; Oakland 0-2

What to Know

On Sunday Oakland take on Miami at 1:00 p.m. The neutral point spread forecasts another close match for the Raiders.

Oakland had victory within their grasp but couldn't quite capture it last Sunday as the squad lost 19-20 to Denver. Oakland got a solid performance out of Derek Carr, who passed for 288 yards and 1 touchdown; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.

Meanwhile, Miami were able to grind out a solid win over the Jets, winning 20-12. The Miami offense checked out after the first half but had enough points banked to take the matchup anyway.

Miami's victory lifted them to 2-0 while Oakland's defeat dropped them down to 0-2. In their victory, Miami relied heavily on Ryan Tannehill, who passed for 168 yards and 2 touchdowns. Oakland will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Dolphins are a solid 3 point favorite against the Raiders.

Last season, Miami were 5-9-2 against the spread. As for Oakland, they were 5-9-2 against the spread

Series History

Oakland won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.