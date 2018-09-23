Miami vs. Oakland updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Dolphins vs. Raiders football game
On Sunday, Oakland takes on Miami at 1:00 p.m. The neutral point spread forecasts another close match for the Raiders.
Oakland had victory within their grasp but couldn't quite capture it last Sunday as the squad lost 19-20 to Denver. Oakland got a solid performance out of Derek Carr, who passed for 288 yards and 1 touchdown; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.
Meanwhile, Miami were able to grind out a solid win over the Jets, winning 20-12. The Miami offense checked out after the first half but had enough points banked to take the matchup anyway.
Miami's victory lifted them to 2-0 while Oakland's defeat dropped them down to 0-2. In their victory, Miami relied heavily on Ryan Tannehill, who passed for 168 yards and 2 touchdowns. Oakland will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
