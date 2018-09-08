Miami vs. Tennessee: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

Last year was nothing to brag about for Miami, so the team is looking forward to a new start on Sunday. They take on Tennessee at 1:00 PM. Miami will be looking to build upon the 16-10 win they picked up against Tennessee the last time they played.

The game is expected to be a close one, with Miami going off at just a 1 point favorite. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect, or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.

