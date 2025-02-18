Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward has received an abundance of criticism regarding his decision to not play in the second half of the team's bowl game. Prior to receiving the Davey O'Brien Award as the country's top collegiate quarterback, Ward weighed in on some of that criticism.

"OK, you're either going to draft me or you're not," Ward said. "If you don't draft me, that's your fault. You've got to remember you're the same team that's got to play me for the rest of my career, and I'll remember that."

Ward didn't take the field for the second half of the Pop-Tarts Bowl in December, which Miami ended up losing 42-41 at the hands of Iowa State. In the first half, Ward broke the NCAA Division I record for most career passing touchdowns between the FCS and FBS level (158) before exiting the contest.

"I just think we all got what we needed out of it. They seen things that they think they need to work on ... for this season coming up," Ward said regarding the decision. "And they also knew what I had on the line. We feel like we're doing what's best for the program and myself. I mean, it was a hard decision, especially when some guys on our team didn't play who I thought should have played. It was also those guys thought about their future the same way I thought about mine."

Ward completed 12 of 19 passes for 190 yards and three touchdowns in the first half, and the Hurricanes held a 31-28 halftime lead when he left the game. Backup Emory Williams served as Miami's quarterback in the second half.

Ward finished his collegiate career with 18,189 passing yards and 158 touchdowns between his time at Incarnate Word (FCS), Washington State and Miami. His yardage total only trails former Houston quarterback Case Keenum and Oregon signal caller Dillon Gabriel.

The Hurricanes quarterback hasn't decided if he'll throw at the NFL Scouting Combine next week, but does plan to do so at Miami's Pro Day.