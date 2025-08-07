Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons and agent David Mulugheta have been trying to get Jerry Jones to the negotiating table for nearly two years to resolve his contract situation, and now, all sides are contentiously entangled in the saga ahead of the 2025 season.

According to 105.3 The Fan's Bobby Belt, who spoke with Mulugheta this week to get a more accurate description of the negotiations timeline between Parsons and the Cowboys, the relationship needs to be repaired to work something out.

Belt described his conversation with Mulugheta -- who he says is the NFL's "new Drew Rosenhaus" as one of the league's most respected agents -- by first mentioning that the Cowboys were first to approach about a contract extension during the NFL Combine a few months after the 2023 season.

At the time, Mulugheta told Belt the Cowboys informed him there were "a lot of things to work through" with other contracts on the team and Parsons understood. Mulugheta and Parsons were "open for business" again earlier this year, Belt says, during the spring and informed the franchise as such -- but nothing transpired.

And following the back and forth this summer between Jones and Parsons, everything culminated with a public trade request last week, which left numerous Cowboys players reportedly frustrated it has come to this point.

"The official word from them is they've communicated over two separate occasions over the course of 18 months that they were ready to do this and it just [hasn't] happened yet," Belt said Wednesday on 105.3 The Fan. "The impression I got yesterday talking to people with the Cowboys and calling around the league and stuff like that, they're not joking with the [trade] request. They're serious it feels like. I didn't get into that with David specifically, but there's a lot of people around the Cowboys right now that feel like they're not bluffing.

"I don't think [the relationship] is lost, but it's in need of repair. The way things are currently, they want out. The Cowboys have to be the ones to extend the olive branch and say, 'hey, we'll fix this.'"

Jones said this week he has not spoken with Parsons since last week's trade request and doubts he'll be ready for the Cowboys' season opener.

"He's one of the brightest people I've ever been around. He's very, very talented," Jones said. "Now how we ultimately mail him in with our future is a challenge, and I'm built for it and he's built for it."

Jones also acknowledged he has not spoken with Mulugheta.

"No, no," Jones said when asked if he's interact with Parsons' agent. "Again with Micah, that's part of what we do. We have continual contract negotiations going on [with other players as well]. I know you have Micah at front of mind, but we're continually working on contracts. All clubs are.

"I don't necessarily put a big red letter beside any time that we've completed contract negotiations, but I'm appreciative when we do. It's really business as usual."