Dallas Cowboys star pass rusher Micah Parsons is expected to put pen to paper on a record-breaking deal that will make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history at some point, but it takes two to tango. The two who will be tangoing are agent David Mulugheta and Jerry Jones' camp, and the two parties had a very weird interaction through the media this week.

On Tuesday, Jones revealed to reporters that he and Parsons have agreed on different aspects of the contract itself, and that he doesn't worry about agents when it comes to contract talks, per The Athletic. In fact, Jones claimed he didn't know the name of Parson's agent!

"The agent is not a factor here, of something to worry about. And I don't know his name," Jones said. "And so my point is, I'm not trying to demean him in any way, but this isn't about an agent. The agent doesn't have one thing to do with what we're doing when we get on the football field against a team. Micah does. To the degree I'm involved, I do. The people that have something to do with what we do going forward relative to our fans and football are me and the player, not the agent..."

Mulugheta didn't negotiate and land record deals for Deshaun Watson and Jaycee Horn, among others, just for the Cowboys owner not to know his name! That led Parsons to defend his representation on social media:

"Facts!! David is the best and I will not be doing any deal without David Mulugheta involved!" Parsons wrote. "Like anyone with good sense I hired experts for a reason. There is no one I trust more when it comes to negotiating contracts than David! There will be no backdoors in this contract negotiation."

How was Mulugheta going to respond to this? He's charged with negotiating and securing the most lucrative non-QB contract in NFL history, and the man he has to deal with is pretending to not even know his name? As it turns out, Mulugheta wants to take the high road.

"I agree with Jerry -- it's never been about me," Mulugheta told Pro Football Talk via text. "The only person that matters here is Micah, and, at the end of the day, our goal is for Micah to be able to do for generations of Parsons what Jerry has done for generations of Jones."

The likelihood of Jones negotiating a contract and securing Parson's signature without Mulugheta's involvement was never going to happen. But the Cowboys owner didn't have to publicly act as if Mulugheta is not an important part of the process. Thankfully, for the Cowboys, it doesn't appear Mulugheta has an ego that will get in the way of a Parsons deal.