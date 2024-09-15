Jerry Jones broke out his checkbook this offseason and dolled out a number of monumental extensions. The two most notable come on the offensive side of the ball as quarterback Dak Prescott and wideout CeeDee Lamb landed extensions that either set the market or came close to it. Now that those deals are in the books, Jones and the Dallas Cowboys will likely be looking toward the defense where another player is due to a record-setting deal.

Star pass rusher Micah Parsons is currently under contract through the 2025 season after Dallas picked up his fifth-year option. However, given that Parsons has developed into one of the best defensive players in the league, he's due for a pay bump, and a significant one at that. However, as NFL Media reports, Parsons is content with waiting before putting pen to paper on what is expected to be a historic extension.

This latest report highlights that Parsons is well aware of the current landscape and knows that the market for elite pass rushers will only go up as time goes on. So, a patient approach may lead to a bigger contract in the not-too-distant future.

For example, Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt will be in the final year of his contract in 2025, while Browns defensive end and defending Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett will have two years left on his deal after 2024. It's conceivable, if not likely that each of them will reach extensions with their respective teams, thus raising the bar for what Parsons could earn if he is willing to let those situations play out before signing.

"A lot of fans are worried about me. I know I'm going to be a Cowboy," Parsons said on his podcast "The Edge with Micah Parsons" on Monday when discussing his future. "There's nothing like Cowboy Nation. The love is very mutual. As for me, I'm just focused on winning games. I want to win those big games. I want to win those playoff games. Get to the Super Bowl.

"For me, the contract is not really what I'm worried about. It's just me being the best player I can be for my guys, my teammates. If a contract, something like that happens further up, then that happens. But right now, we going to focus on just trying to be legendary. Be great and bring championships back to Dallas because that's what the most important thing is."

Parsons was drafted by the Cowboys in 2021 with the No. 2 overall pick. The Penn State product has been sensational throughout his time in the league, landing three All-Pro nods and three Pro Bowl selections. In 2023, he enjoyed a career-high 14 sacks and was able to tally a sack in Dallas' Week 1 opener in 2024 against Cleveland.