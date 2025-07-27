The Dallas Cowboys have yet to reach a contract extension with All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons, who enters the final year of his rookie deal. Fans are growing impatient. During the team's "Opening Day Ceremony" at training camp Saturday in Oxnard, California, owner Jerry Jones was met with shouts of "Pay Micah!" as he addressed the crowd and pointed to offseason improvements after last year's disappointing 7–10 campaign.

Despite expectations that Micah Parsons will eventually become one of the highest-paid defensive players in NFL history, contract talks with the Cowboys have yet to gain significant traction this summer.

Parsons already established himself as one of the league's premier pass rushers, earning Pro Bowl honors in each of his first three seasons. He remains the only player in NFL history to record at least 12 sacks in each of his first three years. While other star edge rushers have skipped offseason work during contract negotiations, Parsons took a different approach by reporting to mandatory minicamp in June -- a move that raised eyebrows given his contract status.

Dallas has reportedly worked toward a long-term deal for months, but with training camp now underway, the urgency is growing. The Cowboys exercised Parsons' fifth-year option, keeping him under contract through 2025, but his scheduled $24 million salary next season falls well short of his expected market value.

Jones raised eyebrows Monday by questioning Parsons' durability, citing the ankle sprain that sidelined him for four games last season. The comments added a layer of tension to an already slow-moving negotiation process — and Parsons didn't hide his frustration when speaking to reporters Tuesday.

"I don't know. We'll see, we'll see how long things take," Parsons said. "There's not really much movement, man. I want to be here. I've always stated I want to be here, but you know, at the end of the day, they sign the checks like always. Let's see if they want me to be here at the end of the day."

Parsons' future in Dallas seems all but certain -- but until the pen hits paper, the noise is only getting louder.