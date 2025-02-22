The Dallas Cowboys are apparently taking their time with it comes to Micah Parsons and his contract extension. The Cowboys have not started contract talks with Parsons, according to the Dallas Morning News.

While not having talks at this juncture is somewhat surprising, the Cowboys don't necessarily need to be in a rush to re-sign Parsons after the team picked up his fifth-year option last offseason. Parsons will surely get a new deal, but the Cowboys literally have months to get something done.

Both sides certainly won't want this to drag on, though, so one would expect conversations to begin to ramp up now that the Cowboys have an idea of what the 2025 salary cap will be. It was recently reported that the cap will increase from $255.4 million to somewhere between $277.5 million and $281.5 million. Parsons quickly celebrated the news of the NFL's increased cap, a possible foreshadowing of what's to come regarding his contract extension.

While their salary cap situation isn't great (Dallas currently has an estimate of just $2.5 million in cap space, according to Over The Cap), the Cowboys are expected to find a way to extend Parson's contract before the start of the 2025 regular season. But if contract talks drag on too long, Parsons could mimic CeeDee Lamb's actions last year by holding out of training camp.

Like Lamb and Dak Prescott, signing Parsons won't be cheap. His current projected market value calls for him to make roughly $33.7 million per season, according to Spotrac. That would rival Nick Bosa's salary as the NFL's highest-paid pass rusher as far as annual salaries are concerned.

While that's a lot of money, Parsons' play throughout his career warrants that type of pay day. He was the 2021 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and was a Pro Bowler in each of his first four seasons. Parsons had 12 sacks in 13 games last season for the Cowboys, who are hoping to get back into the playoffs this year after stumbling to a 7-10 record in 2024.