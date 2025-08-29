One day after the Green Bay Packers acquired linebacker Micah Parsons in a blockbuster trade with the Dallas Cowboys, the details of his massive deal are starting to emerge. NFL Media reports that Parsons' new $188 million deal comes with some interesting breakdown after he and the Cowboys failed to agree on a new contract.

Per Tom Pelissero, Parsons' new contract contains $120 million in guaranteed money, with $62 million through the first new year, $100 million through two years, and $141 million through three years. Parsons' fully guaranteed money contains another $16 million for injury vests a year early, and his contract also contains a $44 million signing bonus.

Parsons' base salary for 2025 is only $1.17 million (fully guaranteed) and remains similarly low over the next two years -- $2.387 million in 2026 (fully guaranteed) and $3.107 million in 2027 (injury guaranteed) -- but it skyrockets to $40.55 million in 2028, partially guaranteed to injury. He then has a $43.55 million base salary in 2029, with a $1 million bonus if he is on the Packers' 90 man roster. Parsons also has a $38 million option bonus in 2026 and a $34.443 million option bonus in 2027, both of which are fully guaranteed.

Parsons' contract also has a $200,000 per-game active bonus, as well as a $250,000 workout bonus, each year. In all, Parsons' contract is worth a total of $210 million when the final year of his rookie contract is included.

Parsons, the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2021, has been a Pro Bowler all four years of his career as well as a three-time All-Pro.