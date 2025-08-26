Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback Darrelle Revis posted a scathing message directed at Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and the NFL Players Association centered on the ongoing contract saga with Micah Parsons. Revis, one of the reported candidates to be the next executive director of the NFLPA, said Jones is trying to circumvent rules by negotiating an extension directly with Parsons rather than going through his representation.

"As players, after every game we don't get a choice," Revis wrote. "We're put in front of the media and held accountable. Win or lose, missed tackle or game-saving play, it doesn't matter -- we have to answer. That's part of the job. And that's why it's unacceptable to see our union leadership avoid that same responsibility now.

"My question last week about a recent ESPN article remains unanswered, and now Jerry Jones feels comfortable publicly humiliating our union. I don't know if filing a grievance is necessarily the right battle at this moment, since the fine to him under the CBA amounts to pennies. But doing nothing is not an option."

During a recent episode on Michael Irvin's podcast, Jones said he and Parsons were able to come to an agreement on a new deal, but the conversation turned in the other direction when the Cowboys sent the details to Parsons' agent.

"When we wanted to send the details to the agent, the agent told us to stick it up our ass," Jones said.

David Mulugheta, Parsons' agent, told multiple outlets that he never used those words and Jones' claims are false. Revis argues the NFLPA lost control of the situation.

"At the very least, the NFLPA should be saying it does not condone what Jerry is doing, that all options are on the table, and reminding players that if ownership ever tries to deal with them directly while represented, they should contact their agent and the union immediately," Revis wrote. "The bigger issue is respect. Jerry's actions show that owners have no problem taking advantage of us, and when our union fails to respond, it sends the message that they'll be able to do the same in the next CBA negotiations if the current leadership remains in place.

"Every player -- past, present, and future -- deserves a union they can trust to protect and support them."

Parsons requested a trade from the Cowboys, but Dallas hasn't yet entertained the idea with its best defensive player still under contract for the 2025 season. Revis is calling on the NFLPA to defend players within its union, specifically Parsons who seems to be on an island without protection.