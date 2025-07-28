Micah Parsons wants a new contract and the Dallas Cowboys haven't budged ahead of the star linebacker's final year of his rookie deal amid intensifying conversations that have spilled into training camp. Cowboys CEO and co-owner Stephen Jones briefly updated the situation Sunday with a comment that revealed where both sides stand.

"We want to pay Micah, too. He's gotta want to be paid," Jones said via The Athletic's Jon Machota.

Parsons said this month he wants to be in Dallas long term but seems okay with the alternative if a deal is not reached.

"I don't know. We'll see, we'll see how long things take," Parsons said, via The Athletic. "There's not really much movement, man. I want to be here. I've always stated I want to be here, but at the end of the day, they sign the checks like always. Let's see if they want me to be here at the end of the day."

During the team's "Opening Day Ceremony" over the weekend at training camp in Oxnard, California, owner Jerry Jones faced a crowd shouting "Pay Micah!" during his address to fans detailing offseason improvements.

Cowboys' Micah Parsons reposts JJ Watt's tweet questioning Jerry Jones throwing shade at star linebacker Shanna McCarriston

Last week, Jones shaded his best defensive player by harping on injuries and it came to light later that the two sides haven't gone to the negotiating table in significant detail like previously believed.

Jones said recently he didn't see the situation as "urgent" since his top defender is under contract and that previous conversations with Parsons and his upcoming extension involved contract terms, guarantees and money.

"They haven't even submitted a contract proposal," Adam Schefter said last week on ESPN's First Take.

Parsons said earlier this month that "ownership is always going (to) make it drag out, make it more complicated than it has to be" during an interview with The Undertaker. That was a shot aimed at Jones, who dismissed the importance of agent David Mulugheta during the spring amid extension talks.

Parsons, a four-time Pro Bowler, is seeking $40 million-plus annually based on the current market from players of equal skill level and production. Parsons has mentioned other contracts as the basis for what he expects from the Cowboys, including Myles Garrett and his four-year extension with the Cleveland Browns in March along with T.J. Watt's recent deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"I want to be here. I've always stated I want to be here, but at the end of the day, they sign the checks like always," Parsons previously said, via All City DLLS. "I think they got their own timeline on when they want to get things done. At any given time, they could get things done. I don't think that (being at training camp) helps. I'm doing this for myself and my teammates."