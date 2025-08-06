Micah Parsons' contract frustrations have spilled into public view, and he isn't the only one in the Dallas Cowboys locker room feeling the strain. Quarterback Dak Prescott, who has weathered his own drawn-out negotiations with team owner Jerry Jones in recent years, said he reached out to Parsons after the All-Pro pass rusher requested a trade last week amid stalled talks on a long-term deal.

The message, per Prescott, was, "F---, man."

"He knows what that means," Prescott told Yahoo Sports. "It wasn't 'F--- you, Micah,' or 'F--- them.' It's more of a 'F--- -- this is frustrating for everybody involved.'"

Parsons, who is holding in during Cowboys training camp as he seeks a contract extension, has not practiced since making his trade request public on Friday. He remains present with the team and in uniform but has stayed on the sideline during team and joint practices, including Tuesday's session against the Los Angeles Rams.

While Jones downplayed the tension, saying he's "built for" these kinds of challenges, he acknowledged he hasn't spoken directly with Parsons -- or even contacted his agent, David Mulugheta -- since the request.

Prescott, meanwhile, emphasized his personal understanding of the emotional toll of these situations. The veteran quarterback negotiated with the Cowboys through two extended contract disputes before landing a four-year, $160 million deal in 2021.

"Not many people, especially here, have been in that position," Prescott said. "So I know what that means just to support him."

The tension between Parsons and the Cowboys stems from a March conversation with Jones, in which Parsons expected to discuss leadership but instead was met with preliminary contract talk. Parsons believed any official negotiations would begin with his agent present. Jones, operating in his typical old-school style, viewed the meeting as a handshake deal in motion.

"I bought the Dallas Cowboys with a handshake," Jones said Tuesday. "It took about 30 seconds. Gave the number, shook hands. The details we worked out later."

That informal approach may be fueling the impasse. Jones said there are no clear "sticking points" in the deal, but the Cowboys have yet to formally engage with Mulugheta or submit an offer.

In the meantime, Prescott is standing by his teammate, and the Cowboys continue to prepare for their Sept. 4 season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles -- without their most disruptive defender on the field.