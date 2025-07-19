Micah Parsons wants a sizable contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys, but he doesn't expect a deal to be worked out before the start of training camp this month. And for one of the NFL's leading pass rushers, he's fine with that because he knows there's going to be a pot of gold at some point in the near future given the value he has provided to the franchise.

Parsons said this week "ownership is always going (to) make it drag out, make it more complicated than it has to be" during an interview with The Undertaker. That's a barb tossed in the direction of Jerry Jones, who dismissed the importance of agent David Mulugheta, who represents Parsons, amid extension talks.

Jones said he doesn't view contract negotiations with Parsons as urgent and said the deal ultimately needs to work for both sides -- the Cowboys and Parsons, downplaying the role Mulugheta will play in the final decision.

"I know that I've spent five, six hours with (Parsons) myself and had a lot of discussions. Most of the issues are in agreement, and I've discussed it all," Jones said, via The Athletic, at the NFL's annual league meetings this spring. "We obviously don't have an agreement relative to a new contract. Micah is under contract. So we'll see how that goes. It's not uncommon for me to visit directly with players, and in this particular case, that's what I'm doing."

Parsons said this week he was told last offseason that Dallas was prioritizing new deals for Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb before pushing his request to the front burner.

Parsons pointed to other contracts as the basis for what he expects from the Cowboys. Myles Garrett agreed to a four-year extension averaging $40 million annually from the Cleveland Browns in March, while the Pittsburgh Steelers agreed this week to make edge rusher T.J. Watt the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

After months of holding out with reported hostility during the process, Watt inked a three-year, $123 million extension, which slots him ahead of Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja'Marr Chase and Garrett for an annual average.

Parsons knows his value

In his NFL infancy, Parsons has been one of the top defenders in franchise history since being selected in the first round of the 2021 draft out of Penn State. He has registered at least 12 sacks in each of his four seasons, is a four-time Pro Bowl selections and has earned two First Team All-Pro nods.

"I'm just going to get mine no matter what," Parsons told PennLive during a youth football camp this week. "You know what I mean? Like, the markets change every year. Their salary cap went up, like, another 18% this year. So, if you want to know contracts, all the contracts are based off of percentage. Like, each player, a high-paid player, takes a percentage of the salary cap. So, it's not really the number. It goes off by the salary cap."

Jones said previously that he has kept an open line of communication with Parsons this offseason, and according to the Cowboys' official team site, he's one of only three players with the Dallas owner's personal cell number.

"I'm the one who has to sign the check and Micah's the one that has to agree to it," Jones said earlier this year. "That's the straightest way to get there is the one writing the check and the one agreeing to it talking, and that's the principle that's involved here."