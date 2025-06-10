FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons is a man of his word. Despite his on-going contract dispute, the four-time Pro Bowler showed up to the first practice of Dallas' mandatory minicamp on Tuesday after he promised he would do just that.

"I think it's important just building the knowledge of the defense, understanding what [defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus] and them are trying to do. Very dynamic scheme, and I'm pretty excited about it after just going through a couple of installs and a couple of plays with the guys," Parsons said Tuesday.

The 26-year-old is currently set to enter the final year of his rookie deal in 2025, and Parsons previously told CBS Sports he's looking for a contract with an annual average value over $40 million -- more money than the Browns signed Myles Garrett for this offseason.

The market for edge rushers erupted this offseason: the Raiders' Maxx Crosby signed a three-year, $106.5 million extension ($35.6 million average per year), the Texans' Danielle Hunter signed a one-year, $35.6 million extension, and Garrett's's four-year extension lifted him to the $40 million club at four years for $160 million. If Parsons was amicable to an exactly $40 million average over a five-year contract, he would become the first defensive player to have a contract total value of $200 million.

Given he's negotiating for the first big contract of his career, Parsons blamed his lack of on-field participation at mandatory minicamp on Tuesday to his back being tight from training with Dallas All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs on Monday. Translation: Parsons is holding-in at Cowboys mandatory minicamp at the moment.

"It's [the back] just been kicking me in the butt you know," Parsons said. "He [Diggs] brings it out of me every time, so it's going to be fun to keep training with him. I miss that guy."

Parsons stood off to the side during 11-on-11 team drills, which is when Dallas owner and general manager Jerry Jones approached him for a one-on-one chat. The two spoke for 25 to 30 minutes, talking about a variety of topics, according to Parsons: how Parsons' offseason has been, his training, the trip Parsons went on, how much he appreciates Parsons being a leader and showing up. Everything except his ongoing contract negotiations. The two remaining friendly this deep into negotiations gives him hope he could sign a new deal before training camp starts at the end of July, which would be critical to preventing a holdout.

"I'm pretty hopeful," Parsons said of getting a deal done before camp. "I'm still hanging tight. I understand it's up to [Jerry Jones]. He gives the green light on everything. So hopefully something is done by next month."

Talks between Parsons and Jones at this stage of the game are great, but the two people that really need to get connected are Jones and David Mulugheta, Parsons' agent. The All-Pro recently spent time at Mulugheta's house in Austin this weekend.

"I think everything is just pretty neutral, just trying like day to day to talk," Parsons said of he and Mulugheta's talks about the deal.

That's why Parsons made it loud and clear the ball is in Jones' proverbial court because he knows what Parsons wants.

"Yeah, I mean that's what it kind of comes down to. He gives the green light," Parsons said. "He's the owner. He's pretty much what it takes to get anything done anywhere around here. So you know it's up to him, but like I said, I'm going to still keep playing football. I'm going to keep showing up and preparing like any other year."

However, Parsons isn't actively attempting to apply anymore more pressure on Jones now like he did in January. That's when he called the Cowboys owner to set up a meeting in his suite at the College Football Playoff semifinal between the Texas Longhorns and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

"Some people like to take their time more than others, you know what I mean?" Parsons said. "You can't rush the process. He wants the deal to go as cleanly as possible. I want the deal to go as clean as possible, so it's just about getting it done as cleanly and quickly as possible."

Perhaps that's why Parsons is showing up to mandatory minicamp when other NFL stars in his position aren't. Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin, Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt and Cincinnati Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson have all opted to skip mandatory minicamp during their respective contract disputes, per CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones.

"I think everyone's different. Those guys are vetted in their program. Guys like that, they already put themselves at the top, and they're great leaders for their programs," Parsons said. "I think for me, I'm still trying to build. I'm still into my second deal. Those guys are going to their third deal, so everyone's situation is different."

Parsons choosing to attend minicamp this week gives the Cowboys perfect attendance at new head coach Brian Schottenheimer's first minicamp as Dallas' head coach. It also signals how much Parsons has bought into the culture Schottenheimer has worked tirelessly to implement.

"No. 1 to have everybody here, perfect attendance is a good thing. I think it just shows you that he's serious about what we talked about which is developing that leadership mentality, the mindset to be a guy that we can count on not just the fourth quarter when he's got to make a big sack or get pressure on the quarterback but just in general throughout the course of a week," Schottenheimer said on Tuesday. "It's a long season, we all know that and my conversations with Micah have been great and really all the guys. But he's doing the things he's supposed to do in terms of his training, he's prepping, he's been in and he's been out, and nobody is more excited than Micah about what we're building here and he's excited to be back in the building doing it."

Parsons' attendance at training camp in Oxnard, California, like minicamp now, also won't be any different than any of his first four offseasons. He's already rented a house for himself, his children and family for the duration of camp from late July to early August. As for practicing without a new contract? That's still up in the air.

"We'll see," Parsons said. "Time will tell."