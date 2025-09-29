Green Bay Packers pass rusher Micah Parsons feels like he let his teammates down, he said, following Sunday night's 40-40 tie with the Dallas Cowboys. Amidst a post-game sidebar squabble with Jerry Jones, Parsons said he feels like the Packers let one slip away in his return to Dallas.

"I'm not even going to lie, I'm pissed off," Parsons said. "I'm very disappointed, just overall how we performed."

Parsons finished with four pressures and a sack, his takedown of Dak Prescott coming in a goal-to-go situation in the extra session that saved a touchdown.

Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love threw for 337 yards and three touchdowns.

"I even told Jordan to the side, you know, 'Thank you for having our back today,'" Parsons said. "You know, that's why it's so pivotal to, you know you play complementary football. Because today, Jordan played like the player he was, and we let him down. We didn't live up to the level of expectation on defense."

On the other side, Prescott finished with 319 yards and three scores.

"You look how precise No. 4 looked tonight, just getting through his throws, getting to his receivers, the timing," Parsons said of Prescott. "I think he played a better game than we played defense. So, you know, shout-out to Dak, and I told him, I said, 'You go watch that film. You lucky if you wasn't on your (expletive), it would've been a long day, it would've been a real long day for you,' but he played a hell of a game, and I give him kudos for that."

Parsons said all feelings toward the Cowboys left him following the trade. And according to Prescott, his former teammate didn't talk trash during Sunday's game, even after his critical sack in overtime.

"Not at all. Not at all," Prescott said. "Until afterwards and it was great, good talks afterwards, staying healthy, great job, it was fun competing against you. But no talks happened at all during the game."