The contract situation involving Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys is starting to get muddy. A day after owner Jerry Jones shaded his best defensive player by harping on injuries, a new report indicates the two sides haven't gone to the negotiating table in significant detail like previously stated.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cowboys haven't made their first offer yet, which contradicts what Jones said previously about the substantial progress made between the two sides this offseason.

Jones said recently he didn't see the situation as "urgent" since his star linebacker is under contract and that previous conversations with Parsons and his upcoming extension involved contract terms, guarantees and money.

"They haven't even submitted a contract proposal," Schefter said Tuesday on First Take.

Parsons' patience with the franchise appears to be wearing thin, evidenced by the player reposting a message from J.J. Watt on X this week questioning Jones. Parsons is entering the fifth year of his rookie contract and has already acknowledged ownership told him last offseason that the franchise was prioritizing new deals for Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb before pushing his request to the front burner.

Cowboys' Micah Parsons reposts JJ Watt's tweet questioning Jerry Jones throwing shade at star linebacker Shanna McCarriston

Parsons said last week "ownership is always going (to) make it drag out, make it more complicated than it has to be" during an interview with The Undertaker. That was a shot aimed at Jones, who dismissed the importance of agent David Mulugheta during the spring amid extension talks.

Jones downplayed the role Mulugheta will play in the final decision. And this week, Jones stressed the need for players to be healthy to warrant long-term consideration, a strange thought considering Parsons only missed four games last season and has not been injury prone during his career.

"Contracts are four, five years, OK? There's a lot of water under the bridge if you step out there and do something in the first two or three," Jones said. "You can get hit by a car, seriously. So there's a lot to look at over a lot of years that could make a big difference. Have you ever heard of any clubs committing to players and then they didn't pan out after they committed to them? We have."

Parsons, a four-time Pro Bowler, is seeking $40 million-plus annually from the Cowboys given his talent level. He has mentioned other contracts as the basis for what he expects from Dallas, including Myles Garrett and his four-year extension with the Cleveland Browns in March along with T.J. Watt's recent deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The price could go even higher for Parsons if Trey Hendrickson, an edge rusher who is holding out in Cincinnati, further sets the market. It doesn't matter for Parsons, he says. He'll get paid at some point.

"I'm just going to get mine no matter what," Parsons told PennLive during a youth football camp last week. "You know what I mean? Like, the markets change every year. Their salary cap went up, like, another 18% this year. So, if you want to know contracts, all the contracts are based off of percentage. Like, each player, a high-paid player, takes a percentage of the salary cap. So, it's not really the number. It goes off by the salary cap."