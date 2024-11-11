ARLINGTON, Texas -- Last season, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott led the NFL with 36 touchdown passes and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb led the league with 135 receptions.

The 2024 campaign is totally different. Prescott is out with a hamstring injury, no other player has emerged as a consistent pass-catching threat outside of Lamb and the offensive line has become overrun by inexperience and communication issues while starting rookies at left tackle (first-round pick Tyler Guyton) and center (third-round pick Cooper Beebe). That all played a major role in the Philadelphia Eagles scoring 20 of their 34 points in their Week 10 34-6 beatdown of the Cowboys on drives that began inside Dallas' 40. The Cowboys have turned the ball over five times in each of their last two home losses, becoming the second team in the last 40 seasons with no touchdowns and five or more turnovers in consecutive home games, joining the 2006 Raiders who went 2-14.

With so many things not going the Cowboys' way on offense, edge rusher Micah Parsons hopes he and the defense can pick up their offensive counterparts in the weeks ahead.

"We had a great message in chapel this week. You got to be the light," Parsons said postgame on Sunday. "Even when the other side's, the offense's light isn't shining as hard. In the past, that offense has always kind of shined brighter than us, and we kind of needed their juice to pick us up. We got be the offense's light this time. Overall, I'm happy for these defensive guys, how they played. Obviously you want some plays back, but I'm happy in the direction we're going."

Parsons returned to action for the first time since suffering a high ankle sprain the second half of a Week 4 matchup with the New York Giants, and he roared back with two sacks of Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts. His second sack forced a Hurts fumble that was recovered by rookie third-round linebacker Marist Liufau six yards from the end zone. The offense gained just one yard on their three plays before settling for a 23-yard field goal that trimmed the lead to 7-6 with 1:48 left in the first half.

"Be the light, you can't let it get to you," Parsons said. "Understand that, you know, our quarterback's out. Things ain't always going to be how you expect it. ... It's one of them years where, like I said, it's challenging, but we've got to be the light for everybody."

"Defense is out there balling against a very good offense, getting turnovers," Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush said. "They did their part. We just left them out there to dry."

While Parsons might be in a boot on Monday to recover from Sunday's game, he felt great during the game, coasting on adrenaline and the energy of playing football once again.

"Honestly, it felt great," Parsons said. "I felt the energy on the sidelines different, being back with the guys different. You could tell that you guys felt the energy that I was bringing, but I just wanted to bring some juice to the team. For the most part, defense played a pretty good game. Right now, I'm juiced up. So, I'm probably cool, but I might be in a boot tomorrow."

Second-year linebacker DeMarvion Overshown thrived with Parsons playing in front of him on Sunday, tying his single-game career high in tackles with 11, the most of any Eagle or Cowboy on Sunday, and setting a career high in sacks with two. Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs was also aided by the additional quarterback pressure Parsons produced as he caught the only pass thrown his way in the end zone for an interception that concluded an Eagles drive that seemed destined to put up seven points.

"That's just one thing about having our guy back. We know [Parsons] is going to draw a lot of attention anywhere he is put," Overshown said. "It gives players like myself an opportunity to make some plays. I was able to capitalize on some of those. We got one of our guys back, and you can tell it definitely lit a fire under everybody. It's more to come with us out there together."

However, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones is looking for much better play across the board from the roster outside of Parsons that he assembled during his "all in" offseason.

"Well, we're going to have play better than we're playing right now," Jones said Sunday. "I don't know that there's answers outside the organization, but we're going to have to play better at all positions than we played tonight. It was good to have Parsons back tonight. I thought he gave us a lift. Of course, he's wonderful to have on the field, but you know one player can't get it done."

The Cowboys were 2-2 when Parsons suffered his injury. And even though he had a productive return, Dallas is now 3-6. How does a three-time All-Pro player who has only known three 12-win seasons prior to this year process where the Cowboys are in 2024?

"Be the light, even when it's dark as f---," Parsons said. "Light up, bro. Be the light."