ARLINGTON, Texas -- Just before the Dallas Cowboys kicked off on "Sunday Night Football" against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 15, former Cowboys All-Pro edge rusher and current Green Bay Packer Micah Parsons went down with a non-contact knee injury against the Denver Broncos.

Dallas Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs, who was Parsons' best friend on the Cowboys, immediately reached out. Parsons responded quickly and told Diggs he feared his ACL was torn, Diggs said. The Packers are reportedly bracing for that exact scenario.

"I was devastated. As soon as I saw it happen, I texted him and made sure he was good," said Diggs, who tore his ACL in 2023. "That's my Day 1, my brother. I've been through it [a torn ACL], so I know how he's feeling right now. I just want him to keep him in y'all's prayers, make sure he's prayed up. I'm going to make sure I'm there for him every step of the way, make sure he's good."

Cowboys Pro Bowl quarterback Dak Prescott also reached out to Dallas' former defensive heartbeat before kickoff, and he received an encouraging reply back from Parsons about how the latter plans to attack his rehab work.

"Honestly, I shot him a message before the game and told him to keep his head up," Prescott said postgame. "Tough game. Tough business. He responded with a great message, a great attitude about it, and he'll attack his rehab."

Dallas traded Parsons to Green Bay in a blockbuster before the season began, netting two first-round picks after Parsons and owner Jerry Jones' contract negotiations had reached an impasse. Parsons was playing at an All-Pro level once again in his first season with the Packers in 2025, tied for third in the NFL in sacks (12.5), third in quarterback pressures (79) and second in quarterback pressure rate (19.5%). Green Bay lost Sunday in Denver and is currently the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoff picture.

Dallas' loss to Minnesota effectively shot any remaining playoff hopes the Cowboys harbored.

Unlike his players, Jones declined to expand upon his thoughts regarding Parsons' season-ending knee injury.

"No, I'm sorry, but I don't have details about his injury at all or the severity of it at all. I was not watching the outcome of the game," Jones said postgame. "I was told about it really at about halftime tonight. So I don't have any knowledge at all and wouldn't know how serious it is or reaction to it because I don't know how serious it is."