While Micah Parsons' season-ending knee injury is a catastrophic blow for the Green Bay Packers, defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley feels that brighter days are ahead for both Green Bay and its talented pass rusher.

In fact, Hafley made a very bold proclamation Wednesday, predicting that the 2026 season will be a historic one for Parsons, who prior to his injury became the first player in NFL history to record at least 12.5 sacks in each of his first five seasons.

"If I were a betting man, I would bet that he comes back even better and probably breaks the sack record next year," Hafley told reporters Wednesday. "So I'm going to put that on Micah and myself. You guys can put it out there, and that's the confidence I have in him."

The single-season sack record of 22.5 is currently held by Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt -- but potentially not for long. Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett is just one sack away from tying the record this season and has three games left to break it. Garrett said his goal is to finish the season with 25 sacks, so Parsons is going to have his hands full to prove his defensive coordinator right.

Record aside, it's clear that Parsons has made a quick impression on Hafley after he was traded from the Dallas Cowboys just prior to the start of the season. Parsons has made an impact on the field as well with Green Bay's defense currently ranking eighth in the NFL in points allowed.

In 14 games, Parsons put up 12.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, 12 tackles for loss and 26 quarterback hits. During a recent three-game span, Parsons tallied six sacks as Green Bay won each game after an underwhelming 5-3-1 start.

"He's a guy that came in here, literally, like three days before we played a game," Hafley said. "Quickly developed a really good relationship with him. ... I just have so much respect for the guy."

While Hafley has high hopes for Parsons in 2026, he is also confident that his defense can continue to have success this season, starting with Sunday's pivotal road game against the Chicago Bears -- a matchup with major playoff implications.

"We've got really good players. We've played good defense and we're going to continue to play good defense," Hafley said. "Our guys understand that and I think it's important for everyone to understand that these guys have a lot of pride and they're going to get even closer because of this. And they're going to play well.

"Our best players are going to step up. And the guys who haven't played a lot, that's been our job all year is to develop those guys so in situations like this, they're going to step up. We're going to play hard and we're going to coach hard and we're going to do everything we can to win. That's my take on all this. This is press on, full speed ahead and we're ready to go."