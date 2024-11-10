FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys defense hasn't been the same without three-time All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons. That's obvious even without looking at the numbers. Fortunately for Dallas, Parsons will make his return to the lineup on Sunday against the 6-2 Philadelphia Eagles after missing the last four games due to a high ankle sprain after being listed as officially active.

Parsons confirmed this week that he was going full speed in everything he did in practice leading up to Week 10.

"You know my chance [to play this week] is high, but we just trying to see how the practice week goes, see where the challenges are at, seeing what measures we got to take to see how we want to play this game," Parsons said Wednesday. "Just got to get the feel of the [pass] rush. I feel like I'm starting all over. My lungs were hurting out there [at practice]. It's basically like I'm starting my season all over again, so it's just going to be an interesting week.

Dallas' defense established an elite reputation built on takeaways from 2021 to 2023 under former defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who is now the Washington Commanders head coach. During the Cowboys' three years in a row with 12 wins from 2021 to 2023, they led the NFL in takeaways (93), interceptions (59) and quarterback pressure rate (41.4%). Those numbers have fallen off a cliff in 2024 without Parsons and 2023 NFL interceptions leader and Dallas cornerback DaRon Bland, who has out since the end of training camp with a stress fracture in his foot.

The Cowboys have allowed nine passing touchdowns and haven't forced an interception since Parsons, the 2023 quarterback pressures leader, went down in Week 4. Dallas' five takeaways in 2024 are tied for the fourth-fewest in the NFL, while the defense is slightly below average (17th in the league) in quarterback pressure rate (34.4%). Being able to speed up an opposing quarterback a few seconds more could have made a difference in each of the 3-5 Cowboys losses since the bye week in Week 7: a 30-24 road loss at the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8 and a 27-21 road loss at the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9.

"Obviously I felt like it's tough just because I feel like I can make an impact in those games," Parsons said when talking about being on the sidelines, especially the last two weeks. "Played [Falcons quarterback] Kirk Cousins before, had a lot of success. 49ers, tough watch. I think there's games where we're losing by six points, and I definitely believe I could make a difference in those games. Six-point game, [are] you telling me, me and D-Law [four-time Pro Bowl DE DeMarcus Lawrence] can't make a difference? An extra stop in one point of the games? It's hard for me to believe we can't. So my goal is if I'm up this week to go out there and prove that."

Even more difficult for Parsons is that his high ankle sprain morphed from just missing Week 5 at the Pittsburgh Steelers to missing each of the last four games.

"You know, honestly, I didn't [think I would be out this long]," Parsons said. "I mean as soon as I got hurt I was like, 'Man I can come back against Detroit [in Week 6] right?' I get it. I got a long week and then realizing my injury is more significant than I thought and the team thought when I got the MRI. It was challenging. Obviously everyone is different, the healing process was different. I thought I was known as a fast healer. Obviously I didn't want to go on IR [injured reserve], but looking back I probably should [have]. It's a tough place to be in, honestly, because I couldn't even get on my toes for three, four weeks. So it's constant battling, and I'm just happy to be where I'm at."

When Parsons suits up on Sunday, it won't be as a decoy because if he is out there, he'll be going full tilt.

"Yeah, once I'm playing, I'm playing. That's just the competitor in me," Parsons said. "I was banged up plenty of times. I'm just like 'Man, once I'm competing, I'm competing.' It's hard to restrain that. Yeah, high ankle's those lag on the more you cut on it and bang on it. You just build a tolerance. It's just one of those things."