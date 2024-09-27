The Dallas Cowboys defense has gone through a tumultuous last couple weeks, getting gashed on the ground in home losses against the New Orleans Saints (44-19) and the Baltimore Ravens (28-25).

Now, the heartbeat of their defense, three-time All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons, is banged up. He departed the Cowboys' "Thursday Night Football" matchup at the New York Giants -- a 20-15 win for Dallas -- on a cart after suffering an apparent lower left leg injury while diving to knock away a pass intended for wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson.

The Cowboys star defender underwent an MRI on Friday to determine the severity of his ankle injury, and NFL Media later reported that he sustained a high-ankle sprain.

After the game, Parsons offered an optimistic update on his injury, telling teammate Dak Prescott "I'll be good," via The Athletic. However, Parsons was spotted Friday morning walking extremely gingerly upon the team's return to Dallas, and that was before the MRI results came back.

That play wasn't the first time Parsons suffered an injury on Thursday. He attempted to make a tackle on Robinson on a 5-yard gain in the first half, and he collided head-on with teammate Eric Kendricks, who made the tackle. The Prime Video broadcast showed Parsons going into the blue medical tent to get evaluated for a concussion.

Parsons' status going forward is unclear and will be updated when more details emerge, but the Cowboys play the Steelers in Week 5 and Lions in Week 6 before taking their bye in Week 7. If he has to miss time, it seems like a good bet that he would just be held out through the bye week.