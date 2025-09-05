The Green Bay Packers shocked the NFL world when they swung a trade for star pass rusher Micah Parsons, sending the Dallas Cowboys two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark for one of the best players in the world. However, we don't know for sure when Parsons will make his Green Bay debut.

According to ESPN, Parsons has been dealing with an L4/L5 facet joint sprain in his back, and may need to take an epidural injection ahead of the season opener vs. the Detroit Lions.

The former Cowboy was listed as a limited participant on the Packers' official injury report on both Wednesday and Thursday, and says it's up to the training staff and coaches to give him the "green light" for Sunday.

"I'm still ramping up," Parsons said, via ESPN. "It's a process of getting ready for football. Being out for six months, obviously, going through the tightness, the soreness, but I just got plenty of faith that this great training staff and the coaches are slowly getting me the plays and getting me things that I need if we decide to give me the green light out there. It's completely up to the coaches, though."

Will Parsons need an injection in the near future to help with pain?

"We're just going to see about that," Parsons said. "Right now, we just took the steroid pack that I got from the Cowboys last week, and we started that last week while I was getting treatment there. ... We finished the pack and hopefully that works plus treatment to get me back to 100 [percent]."

Packers fans certainly hope their new star will be able to suit up and help Green Bay secure a sweet season-opening win vs. a bitter rival. However, that will be up to the coaches and medical staff.

Parsons had missed time in Cowboys training camp due to his recovery and because of his lingering contract negotiations. Parsons was healthy for nearly all of his four-year run in Dallas, missing just four games in all. Those came last season when he had a high ankle sprain. Once he was traded, Parsons finally got the contract he was seeking -- a four-year, $188 million deal that includes $120 million guaranteed from the Packers.