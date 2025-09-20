If Joe Flacco and the Cleveland Browns thought Micah Parsons might be overlooking them with a Week 4 matchup against the Cowboys looming for the Green Bay Packers, they can think again. Parsons wants to add another quarterback to his sack collection, and Flacco is next on his list.

During his media availability on Friday, Parsons was asked how he keeps his focus on the Browns with a road trip to Dallas looming. Parsons said it isn't a problem because he's only worried about the quarterback at hand.

"Really just getting after Flacco," Parsons said. "I kind of like the name, 'The Hunter.' I haven't had Flacco yet. I need him. I want him. It's time to go get him. ... It's just that QB right in front of me. I don't look past him. I need him."

Through his first two games as a Packer, Parsons is batting 1.000 when it comes to tormenting the opposing quarterback. He's gotten to Jared Goff and Jayden Daniels for 1.5 sacks, and he will try to keep that streak this week with a Super Bowl champion on the other side.

Sunday's game between the Packers and Browns will feature two of the NFL's elite pass rushers with Myles Garrett suiting up for Cleveland. Just one month ago, Garrett and the Browns didn't expect to face Parsons, then a member of the Cowboys. Then, the Cowboys dealt Parsons to the Packers, and Garrett had a similar reaction as everyone else. However, Garrett was happy to see his fellow pass rusher get paid, even if Parsons' new contract did top his own.

Those two should put on a show when they take the field on Sunday. The Packers and Browns will kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET from Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland.