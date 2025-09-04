While Micah Parsons said he wanted to continue to play for the Dallas Cowboys, it appears he is already feeling at home with the Green Bay Packers after last week's blockbuster trade.

The perennial Pro Bowl linebacker raved about the Packers' culture when speaking with reporters Thursday while possibly taking a subtle jab at the Cowboys, who dealt him to Green Bay last week after the two sides couldn't come to terms on a long-term deal. Parsons said Green Bay already feels like home.

"I've never been in a locker room with guys like this," Parsons said. "I came in Tuesday for treatment and I saw almost every guy in the locker room. I said this is the first time I've ever seen this and that just shows how much these guys wanna be here. They say it's because there ain't nothing else to do [in Green Bay], but there's other things you could do. They just want to be around each other and hang out. That's important to have guys that want to come into the building and want to be here. I think that's important and when you're around guys like that, it makes it exciting to come to work."

Based off what Parsons said, he seems to feel that whatever the Packers have within their locker room was missing in his previous one in Dallas. If Parsons is right, that may be one of the reasons why the Cowboys haven't been to the Super Bowl or an NFC title game since January 1996.

Micah Parsons makes Packers practice debut; Week 1 status uncertain due to back sprain, per report Carter Bahns

Packers fans are surely hoping that Parsons can be the latest version of Reggie White, the Hall of Fame pass rusher who helped Green Bay win a Super Bowl after he signed with the team via free agency three years prior. Parsons' arrival in Green Bay also brings to mind the Cowboys' acquisition of Charles Haley from the 49ers just prior to the 1992 season. With Haley ultimately serving as the final piece, the Cowboys won three out of the next four Super Bowls while defeating Haley's former team, the 49ers, in back-to-back NFC title games.

Historic comparisons aside, it appears that Parsons is ready to add to his legacy in Green Bay while helping the Packers snap their 15-year championship drought. Parsons, who signed a four-year, $188 million extension with Green Bay after the trade, is working his way back from a back sprain and was a limited participant in Thursday's practice. His status for Sunday's opener vs. the Detroit Lions is up in the air, and Friday's injury report -- with Parsons' official injury designation -- will tell us more.