A.J. Brown didn't mince words when it came to Micah Parsons. The two players suit up for rival teams, yet Brown didn't hide his opinion on Micah Parsons and his actions towards the Philadelphia Eagles over the years.

"I think Micah wanna be an Eagle," Brown said to Gillie Da Kid on the Million $ Worth of Game podcast.

Parsons has ties to Pennsylvania, being from Harrisburg and going to Penn State. He also has been spotted at Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers games over the years supporting those teams, while also coming back to Penn State.

A free agent at the end of this season and awaiting a contract extension from the Dallas Cowboys, Parsons also has a history with his reactions towards the Eagles franchise. He nearly walked off the set when the Eagles drafted Jalen Carter and said he was "sick to his stomach" on Bleacher Report Live on the night of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Immediately after that, Brown came on the show and joked to Parsons how bad he wanted to be an Eagle. Brown told Parsons to just "come on over" after the pick was made, so the jokes and seeds have been planted before. Parsons and Brown also defended James Bradberry on social media after JuJu Smith-Schuster posted about him after the Eagles lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.

Parsons and Brown have obviously spoken to each other in the past. Whether the recruitment is real or not, Brown has kept it real regarding the Cowboys superstar.

"When he on the field, yea I'm at your head," Brown said. "But after that, it is what it is."