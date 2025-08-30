Some of Micah Parsons' teammates with the Dallas Cowboys viewed the All-Pro pass rusher as "egotistical and self-centered" and didn't have positive views of his "The Edge with Micah Parsons" podcast, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

Coming out of this week's blockbuster trade to the Green Bay Packers, Breer says there was a major difference in the negotiation process between Parsons and the Cowboys' ownership compared to how Dallas handled previous contract discussions with Zack Martin, CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott.

"Martin, Lamb and Prescott are/were very popular in the locker room," Breer wrote. "That's not the case with Parsons, who has rankled teammates in different ways, seen by some as egotistical and self-centered. His podcast has created issues, too, that go all the way up to quarterback Dak Prescott."

Prescott expressed confidence after Monday's practice that Jerry Jones would come to an agreement with Parsons before the Cowboys' season opener on Sept. 4 in Philadelphia. He noted his own negotiations during the preseason last year prior to signing an extension.

Cowboys won't learn from the Micah Parsons debacle because Jerry Jones doesn't want to learn from it Jared Dubin

"I've got confidence [he'll be on the field in Week 1]. I've told y'all that back when, and I'm just going off experience, honestly," Prescott said prior to the Parsons trade. "So I've got confidence in that, just hoping -- which I know he is -- he's ready to play."

Another "issue" at play in the Parsons-Cowboys dynamic was "playing out of structure in an effort to make big plays," according to Breer, which led to some issues defending the run. Jones said this week his defense needed to strengthen its arsenal at the line of scrimmage, specifically stopping the run. The addition of three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark, he believes, was a much-needed piece to solving that puzzle.

The Cowboys allowed 137.1 rushing yards per game (29th in the NFL), 4.8 yards per carry (30th) and 25 rushing touchdowns (32nd) last season with Parsons in the lineup.

As part of the deal with the Packers, Parsons signed a four-year, $188 million extension, the largest deal ($47 million annually) for a non-quarterback in NFL history.