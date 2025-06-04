It's another offseason full of contract drama for the Dallas Cowboys. This time, though, the star at the center of things isn't holding out.

Superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons said on social media Tuesday night that he will be at the Cowboys' mandatory minicamp, which runs June 10-12.

"I will be there!" Parsons posted. "I haven't missed a mini camp in 4 years! Even though the contract is not done, I have teammates and a playbook! I'm preparing as if I will be on the field the first week of camp! But it's in the owner's hands. I'm ready to win a Super Bowl!"

Parsons' penultimate sentence -- "But it's in the owner's hands." -- is noteworthy. He's entering the fifth year of his rookie deal, which will pay him just over $24 million in 2025. Team owner Jerry Jones indicated earlier this offseason that a long-term deal with Parsons was very close to being finalized, one that would potentially make Parsons the highest-paid defender in the NFL. That title currently belongs to Myles Garrett, who signed a four-year, $160 million extension with the Browns this offseason.

"I would say I'm more in my prime than a lot of these other guys who are more in the second half of their career," Parsons told CBS Sports earlier this offseason.

Parsons is 26; Garrett is 29. Other pass rushers who signed extensions this offseason include Danielle Hunter, 30, and Maxx Crosby, 27. The Cowboys, who could have extended Parsons last offseason, are once again likely to pay more than they could have if they had extended his deal earlier. It's the same thing that happened with CeeDee Lamb (who held out last year) and Dak Prescott.

Still, Parsons' willingness to practice after his OTAs attendance was up and down is certainly a welcome sign for Dallas, especially for first-year coach Brian Schottenheimer, who said he expected Parsons to attend.

In his four seasons, Parsons is a four-time Pro Bowler and a three-time All-Pro (two first-team). He has finished in the top three in Defensive Player of the Year voting three times.