Any Dallas Cowboys fans hoping for a peaceful resolution to the Micah Parsons saga may want to stay off social media. That's because Parsons has scrubbed his bios of Cowboys references and posted a cryptic TikTok that points toward a departure from Dallas.

On Thursday night, eagle-eyed social media users noticed that Parsons no longer had any references to the Cowboys in his X or Instagram bios. Parsons replaced the Cowboys with "TBD," suggesting that he isn't sure where he'll play his next game.

Parsons also posted this:

As if all of that wasn't already enough of a red flag, Parsons also posted a TikTok of Allen Iverson's comments on trade rumors over images of himself blowing a kiss to the crowd.

"Imma win wherever I go," Iverson says in the clip. "Wherever I go, imma win. I don't care where I go. I don't give a damn what team I go to, imma win. Imma win regardless, it don't matter."

It may not be a coincidence that Parsons' social media activity came shortly after team owner Jerry Jones had more to say about negotiations with the three-time All-Pro. In an interview with Cowboys legend Michael Irvin, Jones accused Parsons' agent, David Mulugheta, of spiking a deal to which Parsons had already agreed.

"When we wanted to send the details to the agent, the agent told us to stick it up our ass," Jones said.

In another interview, Jones referred to the Parsons saga as a "team thing," implying that signing the pass rusher to a lucrative deal would hamper roster-building elsewhere.

"Micah's a great player, not a good player, but a great player. He knows more than anyone that it's a team thing," Jones said. "And so, I know everybody is tired of hearing this, but you got to put this puzzle together so that you can have some other people out there playing with Micah. That's the art of the deal, and that's what we're trying to get done and we're trying to make this thing work. But we have all the appreciation for what he can mean for the years ahead. We're proud to have him."

From the outside, the two sides seem to get farther apart every day, and time is running out for a new deal to be reached before the season. The Cowboys' season opener is on Sept. 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles, and it remains to be seen whether Parsons will be in the lineup.