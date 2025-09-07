Skip to Main Content
Micah Parsons stars in Packers debut and Jordan Love tosses two TDs as Green Bay rolls over Lions

The Packers possessed a clear edge over the two-time defending NFC North champs in every phase of the game on Sunday

Week 1 shaped up to be a party at Lambeau Field Sunday afternoon following the Green Bay Packers' late offseason trade acquisition of All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons from the Dallas Cowboys. 

The action between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions played out exactly that way from the pregame introductions, where Parsons was announced last running out the tunnel to a roaring ovation, to the halftime buzzer. Green Bay emerged victorious 27-13 over the Lions to snap Detroit's three-game winning streak at Lambeau Field. The Packers have now won seven of their last eight Week 1 games at home dating to 2007, the final season of the Brett Favre era. 

Quarterback Jordan Love surgically picked apart Detroit's defense with 17 points on the Packers' first three drives, including two touchdown tosses -- one to tight end Tucker Kraft (15 yards) and another to wide receiver Jayden Reed (17 yards). On Green Bay's third drive of the game, the second touchdown drive, the Packers found the end zone in just two plays, on two throws from Love.

Love dropped a dime to wide receiver Romeo Doubs on a post route over the middle of the field for an explosive gain of 48 yards, and then he hit Reed with ease on a vertical route to the end zone for a 17-yard score. The Packers quarterback finished the afternoon with 188 yards passing and two touchdowns on 16 of 22 passing. It wasn't the most efficient outing for Pro Bowl running back Josh Jacobs, but he was able to extend his franchise-record streak of games with a rushing touchdown to nine on a three-yard plunge into the end zone with 7:57 left to play. That score put Green Bay up 24-6, and Jacobs finished the contest with 66 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. 

Parsons checked into the game on the third play of the Lions' opening series to another raucous ovation with Detroit facing a third-and-7. He provided an immediate impact, beating Lions All-Pro right tackle Penei Sewell to the inside to pressure Jared Goff into a short checkdown to Jahmyr Gibbs. The play went for a loss of two, and the Lions were forced to punt after a three-and-out.

Parsons also helped force Goff to rush a third-down throw that resulted in Detroit settling for a 30-yard field goal on its second drive of the game. He also sped up Goff on another third-and-7 throw inside the red zone just before halftime, which allowed safety Evan Williams to undercut the pass for an interception. Parsons recorded a sack, and he registered multiple quarterback pressures. His impact trickled down into one-and-a-half sacks for Pro Bowl edge rusher Rashan Gary, a sack for former first-round defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt and half a sack for former first-round pick edge rusher Lukas Van Ness. Goff finished the game with 225 yards passing, a touchdown and a pick on 31 of 39 passing while being sacked four times. His lone touchdown came on a fourth down fade route to rookie wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa from 13 yards out with 55 seconds remaining.

The Packers (1-0) will return to action at Lambeau Field on "Thursday Night Football" against the Washington Commanders (1-0) in Week 2. The Lions will head home to Detroit to take on the NFC North rival Chicago Bears in Week 2. 

See four takeaways from Sunday's game below. 

Packers quarterback Jordan Love exuded a sense of calm, showcased growth in Week 1 victory

At times in the past two seasons, Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love would mix in frantic moments of chaos to showcases of arm strength and jaw-dropping, tight window throws. On Sunday, Love's poise shined brightly in a mistake-free outing. He hung in the pocket more and showcased more patience than he has in years' past to hit Matthew Golden, Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks down the field to move the chains for first downs. 

Love's third drive as far and away his most impressive of the afternoon. He dropped a perfectly placed football into wide receiver Romeo Doubs' lap for a 48-yard gain on a deep post route over the middle, and then Love immediately followed that play up with a pinpoint spiral to back right corner of the end zone to wide receiver Jayden Reed for the score. The quarterback's rocket launcher right arm flashed on his 15-yard bullet touchdown pass to tight end Tucker Kraft on the opening drive. Love also wasn't sacked in what was an ideal start to Green Bay's 2025 season. 

 
Micah Parsons provides immediate impact in Week 1 win over Detroit Lions

It was unclear how much new Green Bay Packers All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons was going to play on Sunday since he was dealing with back tightness and held out of Dallas Cowboys training camp in search of a contract extension. Freshly paid, Parsons racked up a sack and multiple quarterback pressures on his 29 defensive snaps, 45% of Green Bay's defensive snaps. 

He sped up Lions quarterback Jared Goff into critical miscues on third down for either incompletions or a red zone interception at the tail end of the first half. Parsons' presence opened things up for his teammates with Pro Bowl edge rusher Rashan Gary (1.5 sacks), former first-round defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (one sack) and former first-round pick edge rusher Lukas Van Ness (half a sack) all getting on to the stat sheet. The formula of Parsons and the ex-first-rounders dominating up front to make life easier for Green Bay's young cornerbacks came to fruition on Sunday. 

 
Packers beat Lions up on both side of the line of scrimmage for a change

The Detroit Lions entered Lambeau Field on Sunday with a three-game winning streak in Green Bay. The 2025 Packers ended that stretch of success with authority. In the three previous wins for the Lions at Lambeau, they had clearly been the aggressor off the line of scrimmage whether it was pressuring Packers quarterback Jordan Love or running through the Green Bay defense.

That wasn't the case on Sunday. The 2025 Packers held Lions Pro Bowl running back Jahmyr Gibbs to 2.6 yards per touch on Sunday (19 touches for 50 yards) after he averaged 6.4 yards per touch last season -- the best since 2000 NFL MVP RB Marshall Faulk, min. 300 touches. Lions quarterback Jared Goff was sacked four time while Packers quarterback Jordan Love went unscathed on Sunday. Those two stats sum up why Green Bay went up 27-6 and won 27-13 in Week 1. 

 
Detroit Lions missed former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson in a big way

Whether it was blocking schemes up front, pass protection for quarterback Jared Goff, or Goff and the Lions' numerous weapons in the passing game being unable to take advantage of Green Bay's depleted secondary, it was clear former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was missed. Detroit's 3.8 yards per play on Sunday were the fewest for the team since 2021, the season before Johnson became their offensive coordinator. 

The Packers released Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander in the offseason, so Green Bay signed 26-year-old Nate Hobbs away from the Las Vegas Raiders to replace him. However, Hobbs (knee) was inactive in Week 1 after a preseason knee procedure.

Seeing Amon-Ra St. Brown, Sam LaPorta and Jameson Williams be unable to capitalize on Green Bay's young, inexperienced secondary was stunning. Yes, it's only Week 1, but new OC John Morton still has big shoes to fill in Detroit. 

Lions Offense Sunday at Packers

                            DET Rank Since 2022

Points     13             T-4th-fewest

Total yards 246         2nd-fewest

Yards/play 3.8           Fewest

 
Packers cruise to 27-13 win over Lions thanks to Jordan Love's efficient outing, Micah Parsons' impact

Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love's efficient outing (188 yards passing and two touchdowns on 16 of 22 passing), and new All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons' impact (one sack and multiple quarterback pressures) powered the Packers to a 27-13 Week 1 victory. Detroit added a late touchdown with 55 seconds left to play. 

The Lions were completely out of sorts in their first game of the season without both former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. Detroit's 15-game streak of scoring 20 or more points, the longest in franchise history, is now over.

 
Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa gets Detroit into the end zone for the first time

Detroit added a late touchdown on fourth down via a fade route to the end zone from quarterback Jared Goff to rookie wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa. The 13-yard touchdown was initially ruled incomplete before being overturned on replay review. Detroit now trails 27-13 with 55 seconds left to play. 

 
Micah Parsons records first sack as a Green Bay Packer

The Detroit Lions double-teamed Micah Parsons off the left edge, but he blew by it to chase quarterback Jared Goff down from behind for his first sack as a Green Bay Packer. 

 
Packers' Josh Jacobs scores rush TD for team record ninth consecutive game

Sunday afternoon hasn't been the most efficient outing for Pro Bowl running back Josh Jacobs, but he still found a way to rumble into the end zone for a three-yard rushing touchdown. That's his ninth consecutive game with a rushing touchdown, which continues a franchise record. Jacobs now has 59 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown. Quarterback Jordan Love's efficient outing -- 188 yards passing and two touchdowns on 16 of 22 passing -- has been more than enough for Green Bay's offense today. They lead 24-6 with 7:57 left to play. 

 
Packers defense continues to have Lions offense in the torture chamber

Detroit's three second have drives have netted 63 yards, a field goal and two punts. Green Bay's dream of building early leads and then letting Micah Parsons, Rashan Gary and Lukas Van Ness tee off has come to fruition today. 

 
Lions rule out CB Terrion Arnold (groin)
 
Jordan Love's pick-six wiped away by Lions defensive holding penalty

Lions fill-in cornerback Rock Ya-Sin's hold on Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs erased Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love's pick-six to Detroit safety Brian Branch. The reason Ya-Sin was in the game was because of starter Terrion Arnold's groin injury. 

 
Lions CB Terrion Arnold (groin) questionable to return

CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson reports Arnold is on the sideline without his helmet 

 
Micah Parsons helps create another collapsing pocket, Jared Goff goes down on third down

New Green Bay Packers All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons blew by Detroit Lions All-Pro right tackle Penei Sewell, which completely collapsed the pocket on Lions quarterback Jared Goff on third-an-6. Packers edge rusher Lukas Van Ness finished the play with a sack of Goff to force another Lions punt. Despite Parsons playing on a limited snap count, he has had an outsized impact on this game with three or four quarterback pressures and counting. Packers lead 17-6 with 4:15 left in the third quarter. 

 
Lions' three red zone drives result in six points and an interception thus far

Detroit was the NFL's third-most efficient red zone offense a year ago, converting 69.4% of their red zone possessions into touchdowns. The Green Bay Packers' defense has shut down the Lions' red zone offense thus far today. Detroit's three red zone drives have netted a combined six points and an interception. Packers lead 17-6 and ready for their first possession of the second half next. 

 
Lions start the second half with the football

Despite Detroit winning the time of possession battle in the first half by nearly nine minutes, they were outscored by 14 points. That's because of Goff throwing either an incompletion or an interception on their two drives that reached the red zone. A combined three points on the Lions' first two red zone drives. Time will tell if the Lions can be more efficient in the red area in the second half.

 
Packers safety Evan Williams picks off Lions quarterback Jared Goff in the red zone with a pressure from Micah Parsons

Lions quarterback Jared Goff targeted his go-to-guy in All-Pro wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown on a third-and-7 from the Packers' 16. However, new Green Bay All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons rushed Goff's throw, which helped Packers safety Evan Williams undercut the pass for an interception. The Packers have the ball back at their own 13 with 1:10 left in the half. Green Bay leads 17-3. 

 
Jordan Love launches Packers into end zone on just two throws

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love needed just two plays, both passes, to get the home team back in the end zone. He dropped a dime on a post route over the middle of the field to Romeo Doubs to kickstart the drive, and then he hit an open Jayden Reed for an easy 17-yard touchdown to go up 17-3 with 8:34 left in the first half. Love has completed 10 of his 14 passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns through a quarter-and-a-half of play against the Detroit Lions. 

 
Lions get on the scoreboard on a 30-yard field goal

Detroit marched down the field but had to settle for three. On third-and-5 from the Packers' 12, new Green Bay edge rusher Micah Parsons lined up over the center pre-snap. Parsons drew a double team, and Packers pressure off the edge forced a rushed throw by Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Even when Parsons isn't directly around the ball, the ripple effects he is creating are paying big dividends for the Green Bay defense. 

 
Packers out to early 10-0 lead

Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love just missed on putting the Packers up 14-0. His third down throw to wide receiver Romeo Doubs was just a touch too high in the front left corner of the end zone. Veteran kicker Brandon McManus drilled his 34-yard-field goal attempt to put Green Bay up 10-0 with 3:58 left in the opening quarter. Love is 8 for 12 for 93 yards and a touchdown to begin the game. 

 
Micah Parsons makes an impact on his first Green Bay snap

New Packers All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons beat Lions All-Pro right tackle Penei Sewell to the inside on his first snap with Green Bay to pressure Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff into a short checkdown to running back Jahmyr Gibbs on third-and-7. The play went for a loss of two, and the Lions were forced to go three-and-out. The Packers are already enjoying their investment in the 26-year-old four-time Pro Bowler. 

 
Jordan Love carves up Lions defense for opening drive pass TD

Love cruised on his opening drive of the 2025 season en route to throwing a 15-yard touchdown pass to tight end Tucker Kraft. He completed six of his eight passes for 65 yards and the score, but how he did it was significant. Love did a great job of taking what the defense gave him, checking out to his tight ends in the flat and holding the football a second longer to hit rookie first-round pick Matthew Golden to move the chains. That's a big step up from a year ago when Love would sometimes look to rifle the football through tight coverage with regularity. 

 
Lions win coin toss, defer to second half

Packers quarterback Jordan Love and the Green Bay offense will take the field first

 
CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson reports Micah Parsons didn't need an epidural shot in his back

Parsons (back) was limited in practice all week, but he didn't need a shot for his back today. Great sign for Green Bay who hopes to have him play as much as he can in Week 1

 
Lambeau Field crowd erupts for new All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons
 
Micah Parsons ready for Packers debut
 
Lions QB Jared Goff getting ready to roll in Week 1
 
Packers first-round rookie WR Matthew Golden could make an early difference

Green Bay selecting Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft marked their first first-round wide receiver since 2002, snapping the longest such drought in the common draft era (since 1967). Packers quarterback Jordan Love ranks 21st in the NFL in terms of yards per pass attempt to wide receivers but fourth in the league in yards per pass per attempt when targeting running backs and tight ends. 

Jordan Love Yards/Pass Attempt by Target Position Since 2023

                 NFL Rank

WR     8.0    21st

RB/TE 7.3    4th

 
Lions head coach Dan Campbell is ready for football
 
Packers seek to end Lions' road winning streak

The Lions have won three straight road games at the Packers for the first time since 1986-1988. Detroit was 3-27 in their previous 30 road games at the Packers prior to this three-game win streak in Green Bay. The Lions have not won four straight road games at the Packers in over 70 years. They won five in a row from 1950-1954. Those Detroit squad were led by Hall of Fame quarterback Bobby Layne, and the team hadn't yet been bought by the Ford family. 

Lions All-Time Road Games at Packers

                 W-L

2022-pres 3-0

1992-2021 3-27

1930-1991 24-34-4

 
Micah Parsons still learning Packers defense's celebrations in warm ups

Parsons, No. 1, wasn't quite as coordinator with the Packer pregame warmup celebration entering his team debut vs. the Detroit Lions. 

