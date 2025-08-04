Micah Parsons' recent trade request apparently hasn't had a negative impact on his demeanor inside the Dallas Cowboys' facility. Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said Monday that his star linebacker has been "really good in the meetings" and "very engaged" despite Parsons' hold-in amid his ongoing contract dispute with team owner/general manager Jerry Jones.

Schottenheimer added that the team is not altering any of their defensive game plans as they expect to have Parsons in the fold this season. This, one day after Jones said that Cowboys fans shouldn't lose any sleep over the situation.

"Still planning on moving Micah around," Schottenheimer said, per The Athletic. "I expect Micah to be here."

While this situation certainly isn't ideal, the fact that Parsons is still going about his business inside The Star is indeed a sign that the two sides can come to terms on a longterm deal. And while Jones' recent comments haven't helped his cause, it's important to point out that Jones hasn't publicly given up on negotiating a new deal for Parsons, who is surely hoping to receive an extension that rivals that of fellow linebacker T.J. Watt and Myles Garrett. Parsons still has a year remaining on his current contract.

It's also important to remember that trade requests are used more as bargaining tools now than they were in years past. While Parsons probably isn't pleased with how things have gone, there is still a relatively good chance that the two sides can find common ground between now and when the Cowboys kick things off in Week 1 against the rival Philadelphia Eagles.

History is also on Parsons' side, given Jones' history when it comes to high profile holdouts. Emmitt Smith, for example, held out during the first two games of the 1993 season hoping to get a contract that rivaled Barry Sanders. While he had to wait, Smith ultimately got his new deal from Jones after Dallas started 0-2. Smith ended up winning league and Super Bowl MVP honors that season en route to a Hall of Fame career.

It's safe to say that Cowboys fans would like to see history repeat itself with Parsons; he gives Dallas a significantly better shot at ending the franchise's 30-year championship drought.