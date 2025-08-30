Micah Parsons did not expect to be traded from the Dallas Cowboys, even after requesting a move earlier this month amid a contract dispute with team owner Jerry Jones. Parsons said Friday at his introductory press conference with the Green Bay Packers that he had no say in where he would end up, but at least the drama, which he labeled as the "hardest four months of my life," is over ahead of the 2025 season.

"I didn't think I would be traded," Parsons said. "But that's the harsh reality."

Now, the NFL's highest-paid non-quarterback, who's recorded 52.5 sacks in four seasons, gets a fresh start with another NFC franchise ripe with playoff expectations who have deemed him the centerpiece of their defense.

"I'm not even going to lie, there is a lot of expectations, and I'd be a fool to not think that there isn't expectations or there isn't pressure in the position that I'm stepping into," Parsons said. "But then again, that's a blessing in itself, that means that they believe in me that much."

Green Bay has reached the playoffs in five of the last six years, including last season's wil -card loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles

"I'm going to be here to win games, and I'm going to push these guys to do what we have to do to prove this organization was right about me," Parsons said.

No say in landing spot

Parsons revealed Friday that his agent, David Mulugheta, informed him of the move, and that there was no conversation with Jones or Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones concerning the end result.

Jones said there's "no vindictiveness or bad feelings" after Dallas failed to come to an agreement with its top defensive player. For Parsons, he's relieved the Cowboys sent him to a contender.

"I would say I'm pretty lucky because I understand the rich history of the Packers," Parsons said. "The fact that they had interest in me and understand they have a pretty tough team already in the NFC. I was pretty much geared up and ready to play them [Week 4] looking for revenge [the 2023 season Divisional Round loss].

"Now, I'm on the other side to this rich history and get ready to play for these guys and suit up and play. I'm very excited."

After reportedly receiving a second opinion on his back ailment this week, Parsons said he was healthy and expects to be ready to go for Green Bay's opener against the Detroit Lions.