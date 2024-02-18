The Dallas Cowboys have been the model of consistency over the last three years, posting 12-5 seasons in each campaign. However, that consistency has also reared its head in the postseason with early playoff exits in all three seasons. Now, they embark on the offseason where they'll look to retool the roster in hopes of getting over the hump and snapping their recent playoff woes in 2024. As for what the team may need to do in order to accomplish that, Micah Parsons has a couple of ideas.

The Cowboys star pass rusher was taking part in the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game -- which he won MVP of -- this weekend and over the course of the festivities spoke with The Stephen A. Smith Show where the two discussed his NFL club and what this offseason may bring. Starting with the defensive side of the ball, Parsons is hoping that the team can bring in some players that make the unit bigger, specifically along the defensive line.

"I said look at every team that was in that final four," Parsons said, via NFL.com. "Who did they have? Who did Baltimore have? A great linebacking corps, right? Who did San Fran have? Great linebacking corps. K.C. (Nick) Bolton, and they came along. We need to get another bigger linebacker. And I said we need to get a super, 330 (pound) nasty interior [lineman].

"I saw the way Chris Jones affected that Super Bowl and I was like, 'My God.' And not even Chris Jones. Mike Pennel. I think we've got a lot of rushers. I think Osa (Odighizuwa), he can play inside, outside, one of the most versatile DTs. When we lost (Johnathan) Hank(ins), he's a big dude, but we need to get one of them big old, nasty, pass-rushing, get-going [guys]."

As for the offensive side of the ball, Parsons hopes the Cowboys bring back Tony Pollard as the running back is slated to become a free agent after playing out the 2023 season on the franchise tag.

"I would say toward the end of the season Tony Pollard was catching his rhythm again," Parsons said. "I do think he's an every-down guy. You've got to think, he broke his fibula, tibia, something, that's a catastrophic injury. You're talking about a guy that's really been off from that January, came back Week 1 but he didn't really do a lot. It takes a while to get back into football. He didn't do OTAs. He didn't do minicamp. He kind of did camp a little bit like working through it, getting back into it. You saw him increase, like he even said, 'I'm just now getting back to myself.' I would give Tony Pollard another shot."

Meanwhile, Parsons may have some business to take care of himself this offseason. He is eligible for an extension but only has until May 2 to execute one with Dallas. If not, he's a lock to have his fifth-year option picked up.

"If they call my number and say 'Hey, we ready,' we're ready, but if not, I'm going to put another Pro Bowl year," Parsons said. "It only gets more expensive."

Parsons also added that he'd retire "before I go somewhere else," so it doesn't seem like there is much pressure at this juncture with what is likely to be a market-setting extension whenever it comes around.