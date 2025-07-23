The 2025 edition of Dallas Cowboys training camp opened with fireworks, but not the on-field kind.

Owner and general manager Jerry Jones and All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons exchanged jabs through their opening remarks on Monday and Tuesday as both sides dig in for a steady back and forth. That's becoming an annual Cowboys tradition when it comes to contract negotiations for their stars. Both quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb went through similar prolonged talks before both re-signing with the Cowboys at the tail end of the offseason. Parsons is going through negotiations now ahead of entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2025.

Most recently, Parsons revealed on Tuesday that David Mulugheta, his agent, has reached out the Cowboys front office to hammer out particulars for his new contract, but that Dallas hasn't connected with Mulugheta just yet. In an effort to remain up to date with how Parsons' contract negotiations have, or rather haven't, developed this offseason, here's a timeline of what Parsons, Jones and Prescott have said about the edge rusher's contract talks across the last seven months.

JANUARY

Jan. 5 ( Jerry Jones after season finale "I'll talk to Micah. I'll talk to him about it. As a matter of fact, I think he's called, and I think he's sitting with me at the Cotton Bowl. That's probably where we'll do some talking."

"I'll talk to Micah. I'll talk to him about it. As a matter of fact, I think he's called, and I think he's sitting with me at the Cotton Bowl. That's probably where we'll do some talking." Jan. 6 ( Micah Parsons previewing Cotton Bowl meeting -- "It's all going to start just at the roots of like obviously, 'Where do you see us going? How can we become contenders? How do we bounce back from this year? What are the plans?' Those are the types of things that I would ask, and I hope he asks me things, too."

-- "It's all going to start just at the roots of like obviously, 'Where do you see us going? How can we become contenders? How do we bounce back from this year? What are the plans?' Those are the types of things that I would ask, and I hope he asks me things, too." Jan. 14 (Parsons) -- "Losing a great coach like Mike [McCarthy] hurts, but it's going to be a very interesting offseason. It's going to be very interesting. Due to free agents, coaching, it's going to be a complete reset. It's going to be a very interesting and challenging offseason, but listen I already know I trust my owner. I trust my GM. I trust (vice president of player personnel) Will McClay. I trust that we're gonna make the right decisions."



FEBRUARY

Feb. 6 ( Micah Parsons on if he'd take pay cut -- "Oh, 100%. Yeah, 100%. Will he take less too?... We would definitely have to make that happen. ... As long as he [Jerry Jones] let me be a little higher [paid] than him [Garrett]. ... I'm younger. ... He [Garrett] want to be with us too. ... I do alright [off the field as a Cowboy]. I do [want to win]."



-- "Oh, 100%. Yeah, 100%. Will he take less too?... We would definitely have to make that happen. ... As long as he [Jerry Jones] let me be a little higher [paid] than him [Garrett]. ... I'm younger. ... He [Garrett] want to be with us too. ... I do alright [off the field as a Cowboy]. I do [want to win]." Feb. 7 (Jerry Jones) -- "Well, we spent the most money of anybody in the NFL on a player last year. If we can do that again, that'd be pretty good. I think you ought to look at free agency, not so much the criticism we got last year, but look at in years past and how we've done it will probably be more in line."



-- "Well, we spent the most money of anybody in the NFL on a player last year. If we can do that again, that'd be pretty good. I think you ought to look at free agency, not so much the criticism we got last year, but look at in years past and how we've done it will probably be more in line." Feb. 11 ( CeeDee Lamb reacting to report of Cowboys considering trading Parsons -- "Y'all aren't tired of this? Every offseason, top of the charts... Let's just win ball games and that's with 11! SMH."



-- "Y'all aren't tired of this? Every offseason, top of the charts... Let's just win ball games and that's with 11! SMH." Feb. 13 (Parsons) -- "There's been no progress. But I'm pretty confident something will happen. We'll see. ... I really have a lot of respect for Jerry. We have great conversations all the time. There's definitely a plan in place to see how everything plays out."

APRIL

April 1 ( Jones at NFL's annual league meeting -- "I know that I've spent five, six hours with [Parsons] myself and had a lot of discussions. Most of the issues are in agreement, and I've discussed it all. We obviously don't have an agreement relative to a new contract. Micah is under contract. So we'll see how that goes. It's not uncommon for me to visit directly with players, and in this particular case, that's what I'm doing."

-- "I know that I've spent five, six hours with [Parsons] myself and had a lot of discussions. Most of the issues are in agreement, and I've discussed it all. We obviously don't have an agreement relative to a new contract. Micah is under contract. So we'll see how that goes. It's not uncommon for me to visit directly with players, and in this particular case, that's what I'm doing." April 1 (Jones) -- [An agent's] not something you should be worrying about. You should be worrying about your ability to make it work, and you should be worried about what the player does. Does he have good enough health? Does he have good enough skill to do what you're paying him the money for. The agent is not a factor here, of something to worry about. And I don't know his name. And so my point is, I'm not trying to demean him in any way, but this isn't about an agent. The agent doesn't have one thing to do with what we're doing when we get on the football field against a team. Micah does. To the degree I'm involved, I do. The people that have something to do with what we do going forward relative to our fans and football are me and the player, not the agent. Frankly, most people that negotiate with me will tell you that it was better off than negotiating with anybody else, Stephen [Jones], or anybody involved. This is not uncommon. I negotiated directly as far back as Emmitt [Smith], Deion [Sanders]. We, by the way, have maintained relationships that have lasted well past their playing days."



-- [An agent's] not something you should be worrying about. You should be worrying about your ability to make it work, and you should be worried about what the player does. Does he have good enough health? Does he have good enough skill to do what you're paying him the money for. The agent is not a factor here, of something to worry about. And I don't know his name. And so my point is, I'm not trying to demean him in any way, but this isn't about an agent. The agent doesn't have one thing to do with what we're doing when we get on the football field against a team. Micah does. To the degree I'm involved, I do. The people that have something to do with what we do going forward relative to our fans and football are me and the player, not the agent. Frankly, most people that negotiate with me will tell you that it was better off than negotiating with anybody else, Stephen [Jones], or anybody involved. This is not uncommon. I negotiated directly as far back as Emmitt [Smith], Deion [Sanders]. We, by the way, have maintained relationships that have lasted well past their playing days." April 1 ( Parsons talking about his agent -- "David is the best and I will not be doing any deal without @DavidMulugheta involved! Like anyone with good sense I hired experts for a reason. There is no one I trust more when it comes to negotiating contracts than David! There will be no backdoors in this contract negotiation."

-- "David is the best and I will not be doing any deal without @DavidMulugheta involved! Like anyone with good sense I hired experts for a reason. There is no one I trust more when it comes to negotiating contracts than David! There will be no backdoors in this contract negotiation." April 22 ( Jones -- "I know about the years, and I know about the guarantees. I know about those kinds of things, and really it's close enough to ... work on a number. I mean, I'm comfortable with it. I don't need to adjust."

-- "I know about the years, and I know about the guarantees. I know about those kinds of things, and really it's close enough to ... work on a number. I mean, I'm comfortable with it. I don't need to adjust." April 22 (Stephen Jones) -- "You look around the league at most of these players who are getting these very top contracts, it does take time ultimately to get there, and believe me, if we could sign Micah to a number we wanted to sign him to, we do it right now. But right now, there's a difference in what we feel is the right number, and what he feels like is the right number."

-- "You look around the league at most of these players who are getting these very top contracts, it does take time ultimately to get there, and believe me, if we could sign Micah to a number we wanted to sign him to, we do it right now. But right now, there's a difference in what we feel is the right number, and what he feels like is the right number." April 23 (Parsons) -- "It's challenging because you don't need to be there [at a $40 million average per year salary] right? If this market is set at $35 [million], then it kind of backfires because you see Maxx [Crosby] goes to $35.5, $36 [million]. Then you see guys that are older than you, and you can say your production and versatility matches what they're doing, and you say 'Why?' ... I would say I'm more in my prime than a lot of these other guys who are more in the second half of their career. That's the challenging part man, just getting fully [honest] about 'What's your worth?' I don't really think it's about the dollar. I think it's all about how much someone thinks you're worth."

-- "It's challenging because you don't need to be there [at a $40 million average per year salary] right? If this market is set at $35 [million], then it kind of backfires because you see Maxx [Crosby] goes to $35.5, $36 [million]. Then you see guys that are older than you, and you can say your production and versatility matches what they're doing, and you say 'Why?' ... I would say I'm more in my prime than a lot of these other guys who are more in the second half of their career. That's the challenging part man, just getting fully [honest] about 'What's your worth?' I don't really think it's about the dollar. I think it's all about how much someone thinks you're worth." April 23 ( Parsons about getting a deal done before training camp ) -- "It's extremely important. You really see a lot of players struggle, guys aren't participating in camp and get off to slow starts. I don't want to get off to no slow starts. I want to hit the ground running and establish ourselves in this league and get some wins early in the season and be in rhythm. It's going to be extremely important to get going and lead these guys."

-- "It's extremely important. You really see a lot of players struggle, guys aren't participating in camp and get off to slow starts. I don't want to get off to no slow starts. I want to hit the ground running and establish ourselves in this league and get some wins early in the season and be in rhythm. It's going to be extremely important to get going and lead these guys." April 23 ( Parsons -- "Obviously, I know Jerry always comes from a good place, and I think overall Jerry is one of the better people I know and also my agent is one of the better people I know. It's like when your brother and sister are arguing, you don't really step in and choose sides. You just kind of say, 'Hey, they're coming from this perspective. You're coming from this perspective. Just find a way to meet in the middle, no hard feelings at all."

JUNE

June 10 ( Parsons on getting a deal done before camp -- "I'm pretty hopeful. I'm still hanging tight. I understand it's up to [Jerry Jones]. He gives the green light on everything. So hopefully something is done by next month."

-- "I'm pretty hopeful. I'm still hanging tight. I understand it's up to [Jerry Jones]. He gives the green light on everything. So hopefully something is done by next month." June 12 ( Dak Prescott on Parsons' contract situation -- "Yeah, and that's not to knock any of those other guys. Those situations are all independent and different. I'm sure Micah feels the same way. Don't compare him to Trey [Hendrickson] or whoever else it is. We're all very confident that Micah's going to get this deal done. It starts with Micah and Jerry and I think they've both alluded to that. Obviously it's a situation and position that I've been in a couple times. He understands the wait and just doing everything in between there the right way."

Micah Parsons is becoming wildly expensive, and Jerry Jones and the Cowboys only have themselves to blame Garrett Podell

JULY