KYLE HAMILTON AND THE BALTIMORE RAVENS

There's a new highest-paid safety in NFL history, and it's hard to think of anyone more deserving. Kyle Hamilton signed a four-year, $100.4 million extension with the Ravens that includes a safety record $82 million guaranteed. The previous record was $45 million guaranteed.

Hamilton, 24, was a first-team All Pro in 2023 and a second-team All Pro last year, earning Pro Bowl honors both seasons.

Hamilton plays everywhere -- safety, cornerback, linebacker, pass rusher -- and is a huge part of what makes Baltimore's defense so dangerous. He's the only defensive back with at least five interceptions and five sacks over the past two seasons.

Last season, he allowed just eight yards per completion as the primary defender, sixth-best among all defensive backs.

I was at a few days of Ravens training camp, and with Hamilton, Marlon Humphrey and Nate Wiggins returning, and Jaire Alexander, Malaki Starks and Chidobe Awuzie arriving, Baltimore has arguably the league's best secondary.

🏈 NFL news roundup: Micah Parsons to get second opinion for back, Rashee Rice suspended six games

Imagn Images

You know the NFL season is around the corner when the news comes streaming in like it did on Wednesday.

Let's start with your near-daily Micah Parsons update, and it's not a good one for the Cowboys or their fans: The superstar edge defender is getting a second opinion on his back, one day after Brian Schottenheimer revealed Parsons was cleared for practice and eight days before Dallas' season opener against the Eagles. This is less than ideal. Here's former NFL agent Joel Corry's latest take on the situation.

Also Wednesday, the NFL handed down a six-game suspension to Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice.

The suspension stems from Rice's involvement in a multi-car crash that injured multiple people

Rice had been scheduled for a Sept. 30 disciplinary hearing. Instead, he will miss the first six games of the season and be eligible to return for Week 7 against the Raiders .

. The NFL initially proposed a double-digit game suspension

Rice, 25, was off to a hot start last season with 24 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns in three games before tearing his ACL in Week 4. Here's how his suspension impacts the Chiefs, and here's how it should impact your Fantasy drafts.

In happier news, the Vikings are bringing back Adam Thielen, acquiring the veteran from the Panthers in a trade featuring multiple pick swaps. Though Minnesota paid a significant price for a 35-year-old receiver on an expiring contract, they did well in Jeff Kerr's trade grades.

Here's the Fantasy Fallout, and here's why Jared Dubin believes there's a good plan in place for Bryce Young.

Here are more top storylines:

We're also tracking NFL waiver claims and practice squads. Some notable moves included:

The Patriots claimed Tommy DeVito .

. The Browns added Malachi Corley and Bailey Zappe to their practice squad.

to their practice squad. The Bills are reuniting Jordan Poyer , adding him to their practice squad

are , adding him to their practice squad Hendon Hooker is joining Panthers' practice squad.

🏈 College Football QB Power Rankings, plus preseason 2026 NFL mock



CBS Sports graphic

Quarterbacks make the world go 'round, and with Week 1 of college football starting tonight, David Cobb has produced the first College Football QB Power Rankings nof the season.

But this isn't just any Power Rankings. David expanded it all the way out to the top 50 quarterbacks in FBS. Here are the top five:

"Cade Klubnik, Clemson -- He has full command of the offense and Clemson's best receiving corps in years at his disposal." "Garrett Nussmeier, LSU -- Nussmeier is college football's returning leader in passing after topping 4,000 yards in 2024." "Drew Allar, Penn State -- Allar has officially transformed from a developing talent into a surefire star." "Arch Manning, Texas -- The occasional glimpses we've seen suggest Manning is ready to live up to the family's reputation." "Julian Sayin, Ohio State -- With receivers like Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate to target, Sayin's transition from redshirt apprentice to starter should go smoothly."

I absolutely love Manning and Sayin being back-to-back here ahead of No. 1 Texas visiting No. 3 Ohio State this weekend.

But I also love the fact that there are plenty of powerhouses with quarterbacks way deeper on this list than normal. Alabama's Ty Simpson barely lands in the top 20, and you have to do a lot of scrolling to find Georgia's Gunner Stockton and Notre Dame's CJ Carr.

And yet it's the No. 26 quarterback in David's rankings that is No. 1 in Mike Renner's preseason 2026 NFL mock draft.

"Browns -- QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana: The Browns will almost certainly be going quarterback if they end up picking No. 1 overall, and with Arch Manning expected to return to school, Fernando Mendoza feels like the best fit of the bunch for coach Kevin Stefanski's offense (should the two-time NFL Coach of the Year be retained). He's got a plus NFL arm paired with quick decision-making and tight-window accuracy. He'll get a chance to shine on a bigger stage this year at Indiana after carrying Cal the past two seasons."

There are also quarterbacks at No. 2, No. 3, No. 10 and No. 13, and only two of them are in David's top five.

⛳ Why Keegan Bradley not picking himself for Ryder Cup should motivate Team USA

Getty Images

Two years ago, Keegan Bradley was devastated when he wasn't a Team USA captain's pick for the Ryder Cup. This time around, given the opportunity to become the USA's first playing captain since Arnold Palmer in 1963, Bradley didn't pick himself, instead choosing ...

Justin Thomas

Collin Morikawa

Ben Griffin

Cameron Young

Patrick Cantlay

Sam Burns

How well other golfers have been playing was a factor in Bradley's reasoning. Griffin picked up two PGA Tour wins this year, and Young nabbed one as well and has been on fire of late. Cantlay, Young, Burns, Thomas and Griffin all finished in the top 10 of last week's Tour Championship, with Cantlay (T2) and Young (T4) in the top five. Morikawa has struggled uncharacteristically this season, but he has significant Ryder Cup experience.

Thomas praised Bradley's decision, and Patrick McDonald says Bradley made the unselfish choice putting the team over himself.

McDonald: "Bradley played well enough to be on the 2023 team, and he played well enough to be on the 2025 team, too, again finishing 11th in the standings with two wins on the season. The only source telling him not to play was the six inches between his ears. It's an act of unselfishness not normally seen in sports, especially individualized ones like golf. ... Bradley believes the Americans' best opportunity to win is with him directing the action without a club in his hand. That conviction and trust in their talent should only inspire the 12 players he will be leading into battle."

📺 What we're watching Thursday

🎾 US Open, 11 a.m. on ESPN

⚾ Diamondbacks at Brewers or Rockies at Astros, 2:10 p.m. on MLB Network

🏈 No. 25 Boise State at USF, 5:30 p.m. on ESPN

⚾ Braves at Phillies, 6:45 p.m. on MLB Network

🏀 Mystics at Liberty, 7 p.m. on Prime Video

⚾ Marlins at Mets, 7:10 p.m. on MLB Network

🏈 East Carolina at NC State, 7 p.m. on ACC Network

🏈 Nebraska vs. Cincinnati, 9 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Sky at Mercury, 10 p.m. on Prime Video