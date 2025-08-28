We finally got a resolution to the Micah Parsons saga, although it's one that Dallas Cowboys fans were not expecting. The Cowboys are shipping one of the best pass rushers in the NFL to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark.

With this trade announced Thursday comes a new deal for Parsons, and he has already reportedly agreed on a four-year, $188 million contract that includes $120 million guaranteed. Parsons is now the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Parsons requested a trade from Dallas in training camp, and he was not bluffing. After the trade was reported, Parsons issued a statement on social media thanking Cowboys fans for the support they gave him. He even called this a "sad day," although "not a bitter one." What's interesting is that Parsons clearly penned this statement before he knew where he would be playing in 2025.

Read Parsons' full statement, here:

"Cowboys Nation, Growing up in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, I was one of the few kids in my neighborhood who cheered for the Dallas Cowboys. Nearly everyone around supported the Eagles, but I always believed in the star. To wear the blue and white at Penn State and then carry those same colors into the NFL as a Cowboy, it was more than a dream, it was destiny. From the moment I arrived in Dallas, you embraced me and my family as your own. You made a kid from the east coast feel right at home in Texas. Every time I pulled up to work, every time I stepped onto that field, I felt the weight and pride of representing you. You didn't just give me a jersey, you gave me a place to belong. I never wanted this chapter to end, but not everything was in my control. My heart has always been here, and it still is. Through it all, I never made any demands. I never asked for anything more than fairness. I only asked that the person I trust to negotiate my contract to be part of the process. This is a sad day, but not a bitter one. I'll never forget the joy of draft night, the adrenaline of running out of the tunnel, or the brotherhood I shared with my teammates, coaches and the staff who prepared me for every single game. Those memories are mine forever. North Texas will continue to be my home in the offseason. I'll still be here, giving back to the community that gave me so much. And no matter where the next chapter takes me, the bond we've built will never break. Thank you, Cowboys Nation, for every cheer, every moment, and every ounce of love you showed me. Wearing the star has been the honor of my life. With gratitude and love,

#11"

Just an hour before this trade was reported, ESPN said the Cowboys appeared willing to listen to trade offers for Parsons, but that no trade was imminent. Apparently things came together quickly.

In Parsons, the Packers now have one of the best players in the entire league. He has recorded 52.5 sacks in 63 career games played, is a two-time first-team All-Pro and has been voted to the Pro Bowl every season of his four-year NFL career. Parsons is also one of just two players in NFL history to record at least 12 sacks in each of his first four seasons, the other being Pro Football Hall of Fame lineman, and former Green Bay Packer, Reggie White.

And, as it happens, Parsons' Packers will visit the Cowboys on Sept. 28, in the NFL's Week 4 Sunday night game.