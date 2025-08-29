This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

Getty Images

MICAH PARSONS AND THE GREEN BAY PACKERS

It's one of the biggest and most shocking trades in NFL history. Perhaps the only thing more shocking is how one-sided it is. The Packers acquired superstar edge rusher Micah Parsons from the Cowboys in exchange for 2026 and 2027 first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark.

As part of the deal, Parsons got a four-year, $188 million extension, the largest deal ($47 million annually) for a non-quarterback in NFL history.

I don't need to tell you how good Parsons is, but consider this: The list of players to have 12+ sacks in each of their first four NFL seasons is Micah Parsons and Reggie White. Yeah, pretty good company. Parsons is 26 years old and on a Hall-of-Fame trajectory. He's finished top-three in Defensive Player of the Year voting in each of his three fully healthy seasons.

Simply put, this kind of player basically never becomes available. But this one did, and Green Bay has acquired a transformative player, I wrote.

Pereles: "Despite missing four games last year, Parsons finished with 12 sacks. The last Packers player to reach that number was Za'Darius Smith ... in 2020. Parsons also posted a 17.7% pressure rate in 2024; the best Packers edge player last year was Rashan Gary at 11.9%. ... This is the perfect move for Green Bay, a team in the perfect position to make it. The Packers have immense talent at every spot on offense, and they have accrued some good players on defense. They just did not have that superstar, elite-level game wrecker."

Parsons is incredible. He'll move all over, he'll help cover up Green Bay's biggest weakness (its cornerbacks) by getting quick pressures, and he'll open up one-on-one opportunities for other talented pass rushers. The Packers are now tied for the fifth-shortest odds to win the Super Bowl as well as the NFC North favorites, and that movement is warranted.

Let's not forget that Parsons is a huge winner here, too. He requested a trade at the beginning of the month, and he got one. He received a monster contract, and he escaped an organization he clearly no longer trusted. Good for him.

CBS Sports / Garrett Podell

THE DALLAS COWBOYS

Jerry Jones can try and explain it away, and did he ever. His answer for why he traded Parsons took over 11 minutes.

But this is an atrocious decision. Indefensible, even. Garrett Podell, who has been covering the Cowboys since this drama began, says it's a move driven by Jones' ego, and the Cowboys got a D- in Jeff Kerr's trade grades.

Kerr: "Jones paid an over-30-year-old Dak Prescott over Micah Parsons, making Prescott the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL (and he still is). How does a record-setting deal like that not get done with Parsons, who hasn't even begun to sniff his prime yet? Parsons is the true difference maker on that side of the ball and one of the five best players in football. That's a player any franchise should never allow to leave the building, and the Cowboys did just that. This is why the Cowboys haven't been to a conference championship game in 30 years. This is why the Cowboys are all hype and no substance. This organization lives off VHS tapes of Super Bowl championships."

The reactions from not only former Cowboy greats like Dez Bryant and DeMarcus Ware but from executives, coaches and staffers around the league -- "This might be the worst trade ever!" one assistant coach told our Matt Zenitz -- only reinforces that.

It didn't have to end this way. All Jones had to do was negotiate like a normal GM. He has been unable to do that for years, though, and this time, it cost him dearly. And the payback could be coming soon. The Cowboys host the Packers in Week 4.

Here's more:

🏈 College football Week 1 preview, picks: Can Arch Manning, Texas win at Ohio State?

Getty Images

It's (nearly) here, and it's glorious. Tomorrow is the first full-on college football Saturday of the season, and it starts with an absolute doozy: No. 1 Texas at No. 3 Ohio State (preview), with both teams working in new quarterbacks in Arch Manning and Julian Sayin, respectively. Chris Hummer and Brad Crawford made their picks, and Chris is going with ...

Hummer: "Both teams are loaded. Ohio State probably gets the edge at receiver, tight end and in the secondary. Texas will have the better front seven play. Quarterback and the offensive lines? We'll see. Both teams are majorly resetting those units, and whichever team wins in those areas probably takes this game. Frankly, this is a coin toss. But I have a hard time picking against Ohio State at home. … Ohio State 24, Texas 21"

Speaking of that home, I loved Bryan DeArdo's investigation into whether "The Shoe" is loud ... or just large.

Saturday evening, No. 9 LSU visits No. 4 Clemson (preview). Both teams are Tigers. Both teams call their home Death Valley. Quarterbacks Garrett Nussmeier and Cade Klubnik are viewed as the top two QB prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft. John Talty likes ...

Talty: "Clemson moneyline -- There's a lot to like about both teams and LSU won the offseason, but I lean Clemson with more returning experience and the home atmosphere advantage. This is the most talented Clemson team we've seen since the ones that knocked off Alabama for national titles ... Klubnik and the Clemson 1-2 punch of Peter Woods and T.J. Parker prove to be too much for an LSU team that will need some game experience to fully mesh its new piece and hit its ceiling."

Here's more:

⚾ Kyle Schwarber ties MLB record with four-HR game

Getty Images

Kyle Schwarber hitting a home run is a thing of understated beauty: a violent uppercut, a quick recoil, a brief, emotionless examination of how far his latest blast is going and a nonchalant jog around the bases.

But it's impossible to understate what Schwarber did Thursday night. The Phillies slugger belted four homers, tying the MLB record for most in a game, in a 19-4 win over the Braves.

It's just the 21st game of four home runs.

It's the first time a Phillies player has had a four home runs since Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt did so in 1976.

did so in 1976. Schwarber is up to 49 home runs on the season, one shy of Cal Raleigh's MLB lead.

