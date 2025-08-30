The NFL world got quite the shakeup this week when the Dallas Cowboys traded star linebacker Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark. The All-Pro defender has reportedly agreed to a four-year, $180 million deal, including $120 million guaranteed, that will keep him in Green Bay long-term.

Parsons' college coach, Penn State's James Franklin, believes Parsons will thrive with the Packers. Franklin told CBS Sports that he's spoken with Parsons since the trade and caught up with Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley as well.

"I've had good conversations with Micah. We're still very close. We text or talk often," Franklin said on CBS Sports HQ. "I actually talked to the defensive coordinator at [the] Packers [Jeff Hafley] the other day. We had a conversation after everything went down."

Franklin had high praise for his former player, calling him one of the most "disruptive" players since he entered the league as a first-round pick in 2021.

"He's a dynamic player, [the Cowboys] drafted him for a reason and now obviously the Packers made a trade for him for a reason," Franklin said. "He's been one of the most disruptive players since he stepped into the NFL and we expect that to continue. One of the best competitors I've ever been around and I'm just happy for his family."

Franklin, Penn State's coach since 2014, is no stranger to life in Green Bay, working as a receivers coach with the Packers in 2005. The Penn State coach thinks Parsons is "really going to enjoy" the community and atmosphere of his new team.

"It's a lot like Happy Valley -- State College, Pennsylvania. Very much a college-like town and I think he's gonna thrive there," Franklin said.

At Penn State, Parsons played 26 total games across two seasons and compiled 192 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks while playing primarily middle linebacker. In four years with the Cowboys, he played in and started 63 games, accumulating 256 tackles, 112 quarterback hits, 63 tackles for loss and 52.5 sacks.

Parsons will make his Packers debut when their season opens Sept. 7 against the Detroit Lions. A few weeks later, he will return to Dallas as the Packers face the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football in Week 4.