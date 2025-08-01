The Dallas Cowboys and star edge rusher Micah Parsons are at a crossroads after the four-time Pro Bowler requested a trade amid his lengthy contract extension talks. And just ahead of the bombshell twist in the months-long saga, some of Parsons' teammates made tweaks to their social media profiles in an apparent act of solidarity with the three-time All-Pro. Trevon Diggs, DeMarvion Overshown and Juanyeh Thomas each updated their profile pictures on X to photos of Parsons, seemingly standing by his side in the negotiations.

CeeDee Lamb took a more direct approach. It was just last year the Cowboys receiver was in the midst of a contract fuss of his own, and the superstar pass-catcher also commented on Parsons' situation this week and emphasized his confidence that the two sides would eventually reach an agreement. With Parsons' trade request, however, he changed his tune.

Diggs and Parsons also shared an exchange on social media ahead of the trade request. In response to a photo of the two, Parsons posted a gif with the caption "one last time." Diggs responded, "7|11 4L," stating their jersey numbers with an abbreviation for "for life."

Cowboys legend Dez Bryant, who has experience working with the front office in contract negotiations, chimed in as well. Bryant played on two separate deals throughout his eight-year stint in Dallas as he locked in a hefty extension at the end of his rookie contract.

The response to Parsons' trade request quickly resonated throughout the NFL. With the star defender set to potentially hit the market, Giants offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor celebrated the potential for him to leave the division and no longer terrorize NFC East quarterbacks.

A bevy of Cowboys players stood behind Parsons this offseason as he sought a new contract, even on the offensive side of the squad. In addition to Lamb, quarterback Dak Prescott -- not unfamiliar himself with lengthy negotiations with Jerry Jones and Cowboys brass -- said in training camp that Parsons "deserves to be paid."

Micah Parsons bombshell: Cowboys' superstar edge rusher requests trade amid stalled contract negotiations Austin Nivison

From a sheer production standpoint, it is hard to argue against that claim. Parsons has been one of the NFL's most consistent and disruptive edge rushers since his arrival in the league in 2021 as he tallied between 12 and 14 sacks in each of his first four seasons. He debuted with 20 total tackles for loss as a rookie, which remains a career high. Parsons' 13 sacks that year were a franchise rookie record.

The Cowboys exercised their team option in Parsons' contract, which keeps him on board through the upcoming season. That is, unless they fulfill his request and move him before the end of his deal. The $24 million he is set to earn pales in comparison to his projected market value as a defensive superstar. Players of similar calibers reset the edge rusher market this offseason, and the largest deal came from Steelers' star T.J. Watt, who last month locked up $41 million per year as the highest-paid non-quarterback in league history.