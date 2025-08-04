The Dallas Cowboys haven't won a Super Bowl in 30 years, but they definitely are the best in the NFL at least one thing: creating contract drama with their star players. Last year, it was CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott. This year, it's Micah Parsons, who is so fed up with the organization that he has now requested a trade.

With Lamb and Prescott, the Cowboys essentially waited until the last second to get a deal done, and in Prescott's case, it really was the last second: The Cowboys quarterback was given a record-setting four-year, $240 million extension just HOURS before the team's regular-season opener in September 2024.

The problem for the Cowboys is that the longer they wait to get a deal done, the more money they're throwing away. As a matter of fact, the next time Jerry Jones needs to get a big contract done, he might want to call JJ Watt for advice. After Parsons' trade request came out Friday, the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and current game analyst for 'The NFL on CBS' offered some simple advice to the Cowboys (and the rest of the NFL).

"Take care of your best players early," Watt wrote. "Saves money. Saves headaches. The longer you wait, the higher the price."

If the Cowboys had followed that advice, they could have saved some serious money with Lamb and Parsons. Let's take a look at how much they could have saved.

TOTAL SAVINGS ON JUST THOSE TWO CONTRACTS: $32 million

You could also throw Prescott's deal into the mix, but that's a little more complicated, because he had a no-tag and no-trade clause, which means he had a lot of leverage in 2024 that Lamb didn't have and Parsons doesn't have. The Prescott drama started in 2020 when he was hit with the franchise tag for the first time, and the Cowboys have been essentially been dragging their feet in every negotiation they've had with him since then.

The bottom line is that if the Cowboys had followed Watt's advice of getting a deal done as early as possible, they could have saved millions, which is a big deal in a league where every team is limited by a hard salary cap.