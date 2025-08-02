The public contract dispute between star edge rusher Micah Parsons and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is enough to keep fans up at night. With negotiations souring, Parsons requested a trade on Friday, but Jones is telling the fan base that they can still rest easily at night.

At Cowboys' practice on Saturday, Jones gave his first public comments on Parsons' trade request. With the team's star player now wanting out, Jones was asked about his message to the fans, and he provided an interesting answer.

"I would say to our fans, don't lose any sleep over this," Jones said, per Nick Harris of the Forth Worth Star-Telegram.

That may be easy for Jones to say, but selling it to the fans is another challenge entirely. As the Cowboys took the field for practice, fans in attendance were very clear about their desire for the team to pay Parsons, one of the best edge rushers in the NFL.

Just moments after attempting to assuage fans' fears of losing their team's best defensive player, Jones took another swipe at Parsons. Jones claimed he offered Parsons a contract worth more than anyone would guess - and that the edge rusher walked away from it.

"What y'all don't know is what I offered him," Jones told the Cowboys' official website. "And it's a hell of a lot more than you think I did. That's what you don't know."

"Micah took it off," Jones added. "He took it off. That's very important."

Jones has had no issue with taking jabs at Parsons throughout the negotiating process. Last month, Jones commented on Parsons' injury issues last season, falsely claiming the star pass rusher missed six games (he only missed four).

When training camp opened, Jones was met with chants of "Pay Micah" from the fans. He brushed those off as a "faint little sound" compared to the calls for him to pay superstar wide receiver CeeDee Lamb last summer.

While Jones has stuck to his guns, Parsons' teammates have expressed support in a variety of ways. CeeDee Lamb posted on social media following Parsons' trade request, and a number of Cowboys have changed their social media profile pictures to an image of Parsons.