Star pass rusher Micah Parsons finally got the historic contract he was after, reportedly agreeing to a four-year, $188 million deal that includes $120 million guaranteed at signing. However, that contract came from the Green Bay Packers, not the Dallas Cowboys.

On Thursday, the Cowboys traded Parsons to the Packers in exchange for All-Pro defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two first-round picks. Team owner Jerry Jones and Parsons were entrenched in a very public standoff, and it ended in a way not many were anticipating: With Parsons being dealt to another NFC team.

The Packers want to compete for Lombardi trophies, and the addition of one of the best players in the entire NFL is going to help them in that pursuit. While the compensation is questionable, this was a massive transaction that sent shockwaves around the NFL. It affects so many different teams and different players, so let's take a look at some winners and losers from the Parsons trade:

Winner: Micah Parsons

Let's start off with the obvious one. Anytime you become the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, you're a winner. Parsons joins a squad ready to contend for Super Bowls, and clearly values premier positions.

What's interesting is that Parsons is not 100% thrilled about what went down on Thursday. In a statement he issued on social media, Parsons described himself as a longtime Cowboys fan that was destined to play football in Dallas. He even said "This is a sad day, but not a bitter one." He will be using $100 bills to wipe away the couple of tears he shed today.

Loser: Cowboys

The Cowboys were a mainstay in the headlines over the last month. Not only did we have the Parsons saga, but also the release of "America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys" on Netflix. This piece of cinema dives into the rise and fall of the Cowboys dynasty. It also focuses on Jerry Jones' obsession with returning to the top of the NFL world. You don't do that by giving away your best player.

The Cowboys are not considered to be a legitimate contender these days, and their odds to win the Super Bowl definitely took a hit with the loss of Parsons. How good is he? Parsons owns the highest pressure percentage in the NFL over the last four seasons (20.3%). In fact, according to CBS Sports' research staff, Parsons could go 268 straight pass rushes without getting pressure on the quarterback, and still own the highest pressure rate over the last four years.

Winner: Packers, twofold

While the Cowboys are losers, the Packers are winners. Not only does this team add a dynamic pass rusher that can completely take over games, but all they had to give up was two first-round picks and a defensive tackle? That's a price most NFL teams would pay, no? Congratulations to the Packers, who just became more of a threat to win the NFC North and compete for a Super Bowl. If everything goes their way, those first-round picks they gave up will come at No. 32 overall.

Another reason the Packers won this trade is because they just made life tougher on their rivals, the Detroit Lions. Aidan Hutchinson is eligible for a contract extension that could reset the market. Will the Lions be willing to pay him north of the $47 million mark set by the Packers?

Loser: Jerry Jones

Jones looked bad in this process. He tried to negotiate Parsons' historic contract outside the presence of his agent (which is not even permitted) and upset his star player with his very public comments but the worst thing he did was hesitate in paying a superstar.

You cost yourself money if you wait to pay sure-fire talent. The Cowboys did it with CeeDee Lamb and they did it with Dak Prescott. Parsons' price tag continued to climb as the edge market was reset multiple times this offseason, by Maxx Crosby, then Myles Garrett and then T.J. Watt. Jones waited, and Parsons landed a $47 million per year deal from another NFC team.

It was about time the Cowboys ran out the clock on themselves -- like they did in the wild-card matchup vs. the San Francisco 49ers in the 2021 playoffs.

Winner: Rest of the NFC East

Parsons terrorized the New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders. Not anymore. The Giants are optimistic with their rebuilt defense and new quarterback room, the Eagles are the reigning Super Bowl champions and the Commanders made it all the way to the NFC Championship last year. What did the Cowboys do? Trade away their best player.

Loser: Dallas sports fans

Oh, poor Dallas sports fans.

On Feb. 2, Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers for a small package headlined by Anthony Davis and a first-round pick. It was regarded as one of the most lopsided trades in NBA history. On Aug. 28, the Cowboys traded Parsons to the Packers for Kenny Clark and two first-round picks. This was not an egregious return, but everyone should agree that it wasn't enough.

In the past year, the Dallas NBA and NFL teams gave away their top stars.

Winner: Nico Harrison

Speaking of the Dončić trade, I guess Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison is no longer public enemy No. 1 in Dallas. Not only did Parsons get traded, but the Mavs also landed Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Loser: Brian Schottenheimer

Imagine being a first-time NFL head coach that accepted your job with little fanfare. Then, a week before you're set to kick off the season in prime time against your rival that just won the Super Bowl, you trade away your best player. Schottenheimer has to feel sick.

Winner: Ed Policy

Here's an interesting winner. Ed Policy is the chief executive officer and president of the Packers. His father was Carmen Policy, who was the president and CEO of the 49ers during the 90's.

During those days, the Cowboys were the chief rival of the 49ers. Dallas defeated San Francisco in back-to-back NFC Championship games en route to Super Bowls, before the 49ers defeated the Cowboys in the 1994 NFC Championship en route to a Super Bowl XXIX victory. Now, Carmen's son steals Jerry Jones' best player away.

Loser: Those who guaranteed a deal would get done

Let's be honest, not many were actually expecting the Cowboys to trade Parsons. They look pretty silly now. Perhaps no one looks sillier than Cowboys legend Michael Irvin, who said right before the trade was reported, "There's no way they allow Micah Parsons to go anywhere. All of it -- all of this -- is a part of the negotiations ..."

Winner: David Mulugheta

Remember when Jerry Jones said he didn't know the name of Parsons' agent? David Mulugheta? One of the most notable agents in the NFL today? Well that agent just negotiated the biggest non-QB contract in NFL history. By the way, Mulugheta is the agent of Packers star quarterback Jordan Love as well.

Loser: NFC North QBs

Caleb Williams is still trying to find his footing in the league, J.J. McCarthy is taking over for Sam Darnold this year and Jared Goff lost a couple of pieces on his offensive line and his offensive coordinator. Now, they have to worry about Parsons coming off the edge.