Micah Parsons is being traded from the Dallas Cowboys to the Green Bay Packers, according to multiple reports. In conjunction with the trade, the four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher has already reportedly agreed on a four-year, $188 million deal with Green Bay that includes $120 million guaranteed.

In exchange for Parsons, the Cowboys are receiving two-first round picks, according to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones. Additionally, defensive tackle Kenny Clark is headed to Dallas, per multiple reports.

Parsons requested a trade out of Dallas on Aug. 1 as contract negotiations with the Cowboys, particularly owner and general manager Jerry Jones, became contentious. The deal with the Packers will make Parsons the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, ahead of fellow pass rushers T.J. Watt, Myles Garrett and receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

While the Cowboys are losing Parsons, the Packers are acquiring one of the NFL's premier defensive players who is still very much in his prime. A 2021 first-round pick, Parsons made the Pro Bowl each of his first four seasons. During that span, he collected 52.5 sacks, 63 tackles for loss, nine forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

Parsons is joining a Packers team that is coming off of consecutive playoff seasons. Green Bay stunned Parsons' Cowboys in the 2023 wild card round before falling last year to the eventual Super Bowl champion Eagles in the first round of the NFC playoffs.

Green Bay is once again expected to be a contender this season, especially now with Parsons in the fold.