Mic'd up Aaron Rodgers told his coach he wanted to throw five TD passes before actually doing it

Sam Darnold wasn't the only NFL quarterback who was mic'd up in Week 7, Aaron Rodgers was also mic'd up, and his experience definitely went a lot better than Darnold's.

Although Rodgers didn't see any ghosts during the Packers' 42-24 win over the Raiders, the mic'd up video from the game does do a good job of showing just how confident Rodgers was running the offense that new coach Matt Lafleur brought to Green Bay this offseason.

During Sunday's game, Rodgers got off to a fast start when he hit Aaron Jones for a 21-yard touchdown on Green Bay's opening possession. Rodgers apparently saw something he liked in the Raiders defense, because after the scoring pass, the Packers quarterback headed straight to the sideline and told Lafleur that he wanted to throw FIVE touchdown passes in the game (You can catch all the audio from the game by clicking here and heading to the Packers' official website).

That one comment should have Packers fans feeling good about the rest of their season. For one, it seems like Rodgers has his swagger back. The fact that he said he wanted five touchdowns is notable, because, before Sunday, he hadn't thrown five touchdown passes in a game since September 2015.

The confident version of Rodgers never seemed to come out during the 2018 season, although that might have had to do with the fact that he played most of the year with an injured knee. Rodgers is playing with confidence -- that sometimes borders cockiness -- it shows, and all you have to do is look back to the days of Rodgers telling everyone to "R-E-L-A-X" because he knew the Packers would be fine after a 1-2 start. Having a confident Rodgers in Green Bay is definitely a good thing for Green Bay.

The other notable thing here is that Rodgers and Lafleur definitely seem comfortable with each other. After Rodgers made it clear that he wanted to throw five touchdown passes, Lafleur responded by saying, "I want six." That's basically the coach saying, "Hey, I love your confidence, but I think we can do even better."

Although Rodgers didn't throw six touchdowns, he did tack on a rushing touchdown, which means he did end up accounting for six scores. Rodgers also threw for 429 yards in the win while becoming the just the third quarterback in NFL history to finish a game with 400 or more passing yards, five or more touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown.

Rodgers also finished with a QB rating of 158.3, marking the first time in his career and the first time in Packers history that a quarterback had finished a game with a perfect rating. After the game, Lafleur made sure that Rodgers performance didn't go unnoticed: The Packers first-year coach gave his quarterback the game ball, which seemed to thrill everyone in the locker room.