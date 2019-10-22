Michael Bennett trade rumors: Top destinations introduce reunion for Pro Bowl defensive end
What Bennett's trade market may look like as we approach the NFL trade deadline
The Michael Bennett experience in New England isn't going as swimmingly as many around 1 Patriot Place would have hoped.
The Pro Bowl defensive end has been a square peg in a round hole throughout his first season with the reining Super Bowl champs and it appears like they've just recently hit rock bottom. Bennett was suspended by the Pats for Week 7 for conduct detrimental to the team after voicing his frustration about his role within the defense to his position coach.
Upon Bennet's arrival via trade with the Eagles back in March, New England was looking at a 4-3 defense. After his acquisition, the Patriots signed linebacker Jamie Collins and defensive Danny Shelton, which brought them back to a 3-4 style, which then takes a bit hit to Bennett's overall fit within the system and is why he's played just 35.71% of the defensive snaps through Week 6.
Given all that, the next logical question is whether or not the two sides simply need to move on with the Patriots looking for a trade for Bennett prior to the October 29 NFL Trade Deadline. If they are, here are three teams that could be solid destinations for the 33-year-old, who is signed through the 2020 season.
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta is one of the worst pass rushing teams in the league and is tied with the Miami Dolphins for the fewest sacks (5) on the year. That lack of a pressure on the quarterback has helped the Falcons manage an abysmal 1-5 record to start the year, which has them last in the NFC South and has head coach Dan Quinn firmly on the hot seat.
Bennett could be a nice addition to that front seven and that would reunite him with Quinn, who was his defensive coordinator for a time when they were members of the Seattle Seahawks. The fact that Bennett is under team control all of next year as well makes this a more sensible trade for Atlanta as they are looking at the prospects of a lost season in 2019.
The Patriots also have a strong relationship with the Falcons front office as general manager Thomas Dimitroff was in New England serving as the director of college scouting from 2003-2007. Atlanta does have a few players that would be pretty attractive to the Patriots, so this could be a good swap for both clubs looking to fill glaring needs on their respective rosters.
Seattle Seahawks
The more things change, the more they stay the same, right? Bennett enjoyed some of his best statistical seasons as a member of the Seahawks, so why not call up Pete Carroll and see if he's interested in a reunion. The two have had a little bit of an icy relationship since parting ways, but If Carroll believes that Bennett could help Seattle's pass rushing unit, it wouldn't be shocking to see him get over things rather quickly (if he hasn't already).
Football Outsiders has the Seahawks defensive line in the bottom half of the league, so it certainly appears to be a need worth addressing, especially with Russell Wilson playing at an MVP level on the other side of the ball. New England and Seattle also have a history of trading with one another, so there is precedent for Bill Belichick to strike a deal with them.
Detroit Lions
Detroit did struggle to get to Aaron Rodgers during their loss to the
referees Packers on Monday Night Football in Week 6. They only were able to sack Rodgers once and hit him three times, which did contribute to the loss. Bennett could certainly help in that regard and the Patriots have a natural relationship with the Lions as head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn have spent a number of years within the New England organization. Who would say no to a Michael Bennet-Danny Amendola swap?
The Price
Because of Bennett's high cap hit, especially heading into 2020 when it balloons up to $10.25 million along with him starting to wear out his welcome in Foxborough, the price tag won't be high for his services. A mid-to-late round pick likely gets it done or it could be a simple player swap if New England covets a receiver, tight end or any other position that fills a current need.
